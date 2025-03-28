Morning Update on the Black Cove Complex in Polk and Henderson counties

The Black Cove Complex currently has more than 500 personnel from North Carolina and other states across the nation supporting this incident.

A Red Flag Warning was issued for the area due to increased temperature, low humidity and increased winds, conditions favorable for fire progression. Rain chances increase early next week ahead of a cold front that will approach the region Sunday before crossing the area Monday.

Excessive storm debris and timber damage from Hurricane Helene has created many challenges for firefighting efforts. One factor is the loss off tree canopy. More ground cover is receiving direct sunlight, accelerating the rate in which fuels dry out.

Black Cove Fire: Currently, the Black Cove Fire is 3,288 acres in size and 17% contained. The fire is burning in timber on state-owned and private land, approximately 2 miles northeast of Saluda, in the Green River Gorge.

Fire behavior has continued to be intense, with rapid fire spread and extreme burning conditions due to shifting winds and dry weather throughout the day. The southwest portion of Black Cove remains a priority to secure the fire perimeter and protect homes within the Skyland Acres area. Strategic firing operations continued throughout the night to remove unburned fuels between containment lines and fire area around the Skyland Acres area. Due to the high relative humidity recovery last night, firing operations had minimal fire activity which led to a safe and slow burn which concluded at 3 a.m.

The Black Cove Fire was first reported Wednesday, March 19. The cause of this fire was determined to be a downed powerline.

Deep Woods Fire: Currently, the Deep Woods Fire is 3,373 acres in size and 30% contained. The fire is burning approximately 5 miles northwest of Columbus in timber on state-owned and private land in the Green River Gorge and in the neighboring Holbert Cove community.

A combination of bulldozer and hand lines were utilized on the southeastern portion of the fire close to the Green River. By utilizing the containment lines, firefighters were able to complete successful strategic firing operations to protect homes close to Green River Road. The purpose of the firing operation is to bring strategic and slow-moving fire within the unburned fuels with the lower temperatures and elevated humidity levels overnight. A combination of wildland firefighters and structural firefighters were present throughout the night to ensure firing operations were safe and successful. Firefighters throughout the day shift will hold and strengthen this line.

The Deep Woods Fire was first reported Wednesday, March 19. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fish Hook Fire: Currently, the Fish Hook Fire is 199 acres in size and 95% contained. The fire is burning approximately 5 miles northwest of Mill Spring on private land near Lake Adger.

Firefighting personnel have stopped forward progress of the fire and continue securing firebreaks along the fire’s edges and extinguishing smoldering fuels. Containment is expected to increase in the coming days, and firefighters will remain on scene until the fire no longer poses a threat.

Community Meeting: On Thursday, March 27 at 6 p.m., the city of Saluda hosted a community meeting for Saluda residents. Fire managers and emergency officials attended to provide updates on the Black Cove, Deep Woods and Fish Hook fires. For those unable to attend the meeting, the city of Saluda recorded it and will make it available for viewing via their website. A link will be provided once it becomes available.

Evacuations: Evacuation levels are constantly being assessed based on fire activity. For updated or current evacuation notices for Polk County, please refer to Polk County’s website. For updated or current evacuation notices for Henderson County, please refer to Henderson County’s website.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): A TFR is in place at an altitude from the surface up to and including 5,500 feet, daily (24 hours) until further notice. Firefighting aircraft that respond to wildfires fly low in support of ground personnel. Drones can pose a serious threat to pilot and public safety. A drone that disrupts air operations also puts firefighters, residents and property at risk of loss to wildfire.

State of Emergency: On Tuesday, March 26, Governor Josh Stein declared a State of Emergency to expand the state’s capacity to respond to the wildfires burning in Western North Carolina.

Statewide Ban on Open Burning: Effective 8 a.m. Friday, March 21, a ban on all open burning was issued statewide. All burning permits are canceled. No new permits are being issued. The ban remains in effect until further notice. Read news release.

To check wildfire activity across the state, use the North Carolina Wildfire Public Viewer at https://ncfspublic.firesponse.com/.

