Get turkey hunting tips at April 14 program at MDC's Shepherd of the Hills Center
BRANSON, Mo. – Spring turkey hunting involves a variety of skills. Knowing how to locate a gobbler and call that gobbler into shotgun range, handling firearms in a safe fashion, and knowing the regulations, are all parts of a successful and safe hunt.
People can learn about spring turkey hunting at “Hunting: A to Z, Spring Turkey Hunting Workshop,” a free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program on April 14 at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center in Branson. The program will be from 6-8:30 p.m. The address is 483 Hatchery Road, Branson. This workshop will have in-person and virtual options for attendance. People wanting to attend the workshop in-person can register at:
https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207234
Those wanting to attend this workshop virtually can register at:
https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207235
At the April 14 workshop, MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker and MDC Conservation Educator Jordan Poe, along with members of the National Wild Turkey Federation, will discuss the techniques and strategies of spring turkey hunting. Topics that will be covered include:
- Biological and behavioral characteristics of the eastern wild turkey
- Regulations of Missouri’s spring turkey season
- Safety
- Scouting and for turkey sign and choosing a hunting spot
- Turkey calling
- Processing a harvested bird
This program is open to all skill levels of turkey hunting. All registered participants will receive a turkey call. All participants under the age of 11 who attend this workshop in-person must be accompanied by an adult. People can get additional information about this program by contacting Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov or Poe at Jordan.Poe@mdc.mo.gov.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.
