Building capacity to strengthen the world’s response to severe weather disasters

By Sandile Nene

Hardly a day goes by without us witnessing or reading about a disaster or extreme weather event somewhere in the world. In South Africa, we have seen firsthand the devastation effect of extreme weather in KwaZulu-Natal and in other areas.

The consequences of these extreme weather condition events have lasting negative impact on individuals and communities and have become a threat to human existence as they impact livelihoods. The United Nations(UN) has warned that a changing climate and global warming will result in rapidly escalating weather conditions such as more intense heatwaves, heavier rainfall, and other weather extremes that increase risks for human health and ecosystems.

As the President of the G20 for 2025, South Africa hosted the first G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting in March this year. Speaking at the event, Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, said: “We convene at a critical moment in our collective history as natural or human-induced disasters continue to threaten lives, livelihoods, and sustainable development across the globe.” The Minister’s utterances reinforces the theme of South Africa’s G20 Presidency of ‘Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability’, which is built on the belief that we all have a role to play in building a better world.

These words are a stark reminder of the challenge we face as a human species in ensuring we preserve our planet for ourselves and future generations. The biggest challenges facing many citizens, is that for many people, the concept of “Disaster Risk Reduction”, might seem like something that does not apply to them or something that is discussed at scientific forums. The reality though is that it applies to all of us.

Whether at home, work or travel, all of us are likely to be impacted by severe weather and its disastrous aftermath. The only way we can move to mitigate this is to be prepared and to act together as a global community, through creating awareness and teaching one another about extreme weather conditions.

Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa emphasised that solidarity must be the foundation of efforts of the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group. He said: “Disaster risk knows no borders, and neither should our response. We must foster collaboration, thus ensuring that knowledge, resources, and best practices are shared equitably.”

This call is born out of the realisation that disasters are likely to affect more people and communities in the future, particularly in less developed nations. To address this global threat, we need solidarity and most importantly this must extend to Disaster Risk Reduction financing which benefits all.

Likewise, there must be a focus on ensuring greater equality if we are to address the root causes of disasters which are often driven by changing climates or extreme weather events. As it stands disasters and the risk thereof often affect marginalised communities and persons, and those most at risk are often left to fend for themselves.

Therefore, there is an urgent need for equitable and sustainable funding mechanisms that support those with the greatest need while also ensuring that countries have the capacity to manage disaster risks and recover from the impacts of disasters.

With these in place, countries can begin to focus on sustainability which is key to long-term disaster resilience solutions. For sustainability to work, it must be grounded on sustainable development, which can be unlocked through strategies that contribute to social well-being and economic growth as well as with sustaining our environment.

This is not just a job for the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group or other sophisticated teams of experts. We cannot fall into the trap of classifying Disaster Risk Reduction as merely a sectoral issue. Disasters are likely to impact us all at some point therefore, we must move beyond narrow interests and work together to safeguard our planet for all who live in it.

Sandile Nene is Acting Deputy Director-General of Content Processing and Dissemination at GCIS