Diana Shipping Inc. Celebrates Its 20th Listing Anniversary

Rings Closing Bell at NYSE

ATHENS, Greece, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that on Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 in celebration of its 20th anniversary as a NYSE listed Company, Ms. Semiramis Paliou, CEO, and the executive team will ring the Closing Bell.

Ms. Paliou stated: “It is an honor to celebrate 20 years as a listed company, and we are grateful for the continued trust of our shareholders and partners over the years. We are not just marking 20 years on the New York Stock Exchange, we are celebrating two decades of shared progress, partnerships, and trust. Since our listing, we have reinforced our position as a leading company in the dry bulk shipping sector, and we are proud to continue building on this legacy as we embark on the next chapter of growth.”

To commemorate this important milestone, the Company will also host an investor meeting prior to the Closing Bell at the NYSE. The investor presentation will be available on the Company’s website: www.dianashippinginc.com.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Corporate Contact:

Ioannis Zafirakis

Director, Co-Chief Financial Officer,

Chief Strategy Officer,

Treasurer and Secretary

Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100

Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com

Website: www.dianashippinginc.com

X: @Dianaship

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Email: diana@capitallink.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.