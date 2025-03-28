Sword Group: H2 2024 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF

from 01/07/2024 au 31/12/2024



Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2024, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

8,755 shares

€387,881

- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1 ,359

- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,435

- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 56,560 shares for an amount of €1,969,285

- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 57,641 shares for an amount of €2,018,690.25



As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2024, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

9,836 shares

€3338,476



The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

About Sword Group

Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Calendrier

24/04/25 | 2025 First Quarter Revenue

24/07/25 | 2025 Second Quarter Revenue

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu





Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.