International Relations and Cooperation on alleged South African victims of human trafficking activity successfully being repatriated from Myanmar

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirms that 23 South Africans were rescued from Myanmar. They formed part of 7 000 other individuals from various countries. Our citizens returned to South Africa a few hours ago, assisted by DIRCO and the Border Management Authority. DIRCO facilitated the repatriation of the South African nationals and provided financial assistance.

False promises

Before leaving South Africa last year, these men and women were lured to the Kingdom of Thailand under false pretences by an employment agency that promised them lucrative jobs that were advertised on various social media platforms. These adverts promised the victims good salaries, free accommodation, comprehensive travel expenses and other lucrative benefits. Once in Thailand, they were transported to Myanmar against their will.

Harsh conditions

The victims were held captive for more than four months in a cybercrime compound in Myanmar, which borders Thailand. They were subjected to brutal treatment, including intimidation, physical torture and forced labour. They were also compelled to engage in illicit activities, including online scams that targeted individuals worldwide.

They were held under 24-hour armed security, and a ransom of approximately fifty thousand rand (R50 000) was demanded for their release. They were forced to work for 16 hours a day and were frequently beaten or tortured if they refused, and they survived on spoiled food and contaminated water without access to medical treatment.

Repatriation process

The repatriation of the South African victims was part of the bilateral cooperation agreement to combat human trafficking and other forms of transnational organised crime signed by the Kingdom of the Republic of Thailand and South Africa in 2023. The government is grateful for the assistance provided by Thai authorities in facilitating the repatriation of the victims.

Victim support

The Department of Social Development (DSD) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) have conducted the initial screening of the victims to verify their identity and family information. Social workers from the DSD will assist the DPCI in executing further screening interviews with the South African nationals, as they were not officially screened in Myanmar or Thailand. For some individuals, it might be necessary to obtain medical assistance before the screening interviews.

Following the screening interviews, the DPCI will transport the victims to health facilities to undergo health screenings. Medical practitioners will assess them for any physical injuries suffered whilst they were held hostage in Myanmar to determine the need for medical assistance.

In addition to ongoing psychosocial support, the DSD will provide temporary accommodation for those from outside Gauteng, allowing them to reunite with their families and next of kin. The DPCI will transport the victims who live in Gauteng to their homes after the screening interviews and health screenings have been conducted.

Investigation

The DPCI will investigate the matter, and follow-up appointments will be scheduled at a later stage with the victims to gather comprehensive statements, as their emotional and physical well-being must be taken into consideration.

The DPCI will continue to work with all the relevant government departments to ensure the safety and well-being of the victims, as well as the successful arrest and conviction of traffickers in South Africa.

Legislative provisions

The South African Government strongly condemns any acts of trafficking in persons and has introduced relevant legislation to deal harshly with this heinous crime. The Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2013 (Act 7 of 2013) places obligations on members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law-enforcement agencies to render the necessary assistance and protection to a trafficked victim and to investigate trafficking in persons and related offences.

National Instruction 4 of 2015 ensures that the SAPS complies with its obligations by providing clear direction to a member on how to render the necessary assistance and protection to trafficked victims and to investigate the offences referred to in the Act.

In addition, the government has developed the National Policy Framework on the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons and has adopted a multidisciplinary and intersectoral approach to implement these policies. The National Intersectoral Committee on Trafficking in Persons, Provincial Task Teams and Rapid Response Teams have been established to tackle human trafficking. These committees comprise government departments, civil-society organisations, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders and the academia to protect the victims of trafficking in persons.

Caution

The government urges members of the public to exercise extreme caution when considering employment opportunities abroad. Recent reports have highlighted a disturbing trend where individuals are lured to Thailand with the promise of lucrative job offers, only to be trafficked to Myanmar and forced to work in scam compounds under inhumane conditions. Unscrupulous human traffickers keep changing and improving their methods in efforts to defeat efforts by law-enforcement agencies. These criminal syndicates are highly organised and can be very good at identifying and recruiting potential victims.

They can make a job offer appear very enticing and realistic. They will often post fake job advertisements online, promising high salaries and attractive benefits. These offers may appear legitimate but are designed to deceive and exploit vulnerable and unsuspecting jobseekers. Victims often believe they are entering into a legitimate working contract until their travel documents are taken upon arrival.

Steps to prevent being trafficked

Be vigilant and protect yourself from becoming a victim of trafficking. Before accepting overseas employment, research and validate the recruitment agency or consult the country’s local embassy or the DIRCO for guidance. If the promise of employment is too good to be true, you must exercise caution and be suspicious. All countries with embassies and liaison offices based in South Africa are available on the DIRCO website: www.dirco.gov.za.

Register on the DIRCO Travel Smart Application, a digital platform that provides support and information to South African citizens travelling or residing in foreign countries.

If you suspect that your loved one or someone else is a victim of human trafficking, report the matter to the SAPS Crime Stop hotline: 08000 10111, the nearest police station, the DSD or a designated child protection organisation.

Use the following helplines to report suspected incidents of human trafficking:

Childline – 116

Film and Publication Board – 0800 148 148

GBV Command Centre – 0800 428 428

National Human Trafficking Hotline – 0800 222 777.

Remember that traffickers are not only strangers offering lucrative job opportunities; they could also be persons that you know or trust. Therefore, you must take responsibility for yourself and verify job opportunities because human traffickers always play on your vulnerability and lack of awareness. If you are offered a job away from your family, always inform your family or friends of your travel plans and share the contact details of the person you will be communicating with. This makes it easier for law enforcement agencies to track you.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or you know someone in a similar situation, seek help immediately. Contact the nearest South African embassy or consulate for assistance. Notify local law enforcement agencies and international organisations dedicated to combating human trafficking.

Your safety and well-being are in your hands. Stay vigilant and protect yourself and your loved ones from falling victim to these malicious schemes.

Let us all work together to stop trafficking in persons.

