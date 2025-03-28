Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM)

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Actinium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATNM) securities between October 31, 2022 and August 2, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s data from Sierra Trial was unlikely to satisfy the FDA’s guidelines for the acceptance and approval of the Company’s Iomab-B BLA; (2) the additional analyses, including long-term follow-ups that purportedly demonstrated a trend towards improved Overall Survival that the Company provided to the FDA in an attempt to mitigate the Sierra Trial’s poor OS data were unlikely to satisfy the FDA’s guidelines for the acceptance and approval of the Company’s Iomab-B BLA; (3) as a result, the FDA would likely refuse to review the Iomab-B BLA or, if it did consider that BLA, that the application in its current form was unlikely to be approved; and (4), as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

According to the Complaint, the truth began to reach the market on August 5, 2024, when the Company announced that “the analyses from the Sierra Trial do not adequately support a BLA filing for Iomab-B and requires an additional clinical study,” and Actinium’s stock price suffered significant declines, harming investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Actinium should contact the Firm prior to the May 26, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.