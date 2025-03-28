Two NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin Surgeons Recognized Among the Top 150 Spine Surgeons in the United States

Dr. Brandon Rebholz Dr. Thomas Wascher NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin

Dr. Rebholz and Dr. Wascher of NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin are the only spine surgeons in the state named to Newsweek’s 2024 Top 150 Spine Surgeons list.

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin is proud to announce that two of its distinguished spine surgeons, Dr. Brandon Rebholz and Dr. Thomas Wascher , have been recognized among the Top 150 Spine Surgeons in the United States by Newsweek. Notably, Dr. Rebholz and Dr. Wascher are the only two spine surgeons in the state of Wisconsin to receive this prestigious distinction.National Recognition for Excellence in Spine SurgeryThe Newsweek ranking, published in its America’s Best Spine Surgeons 2024 list, highlights the country’s most accomplished and trusted spine surgeons based on extensive research, peer recommendations, and patient outcomes. This acknowledgement underscores the high level of expertise and dedication both Dr. Rebholz and Dr. Wascher bring to their practice at NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin.Dr. Brandon Rebholz: A New Leader in Wisconsin Spine CareDr. Rebholz, a highly respected and board-certified spine surgeon, joined NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin in September 2024. With extensive experience in complex spine procedures, he has quickly become a key figure in advancing surgical spine care in the region. His commitment to patient-centered treatment and innovative surgical techniques has contributed to his recognition at the national level."Being recognized among the top spine surgeons in America is a tremendous honor and a reflection of my commitment to patient care. Throughout my career, I have focused on providing reliable and durable surgical outcomes by carefully evaluating each patient’s symptoms, imaging, and treatment response,” said Dr. Brandon Rebholz, MD, a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon at NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin. “By using evidence-based approaches and truly listening to my patients, I can tailor treatments that offer the best possible long-term results. My goal is to help patients regain their quality of life through precise and effective surgical care. This recognition reinforces my dedication to delivering the highest level of spine care and continuously improving patient outcomes,” added Dr Rebholz.Dr. Thomas Wascher: A Legacy of ExcellenceDr. Wascher, a veteran in the field of spine surgery, has long been known for his dedication to advancing spinal care. His expertise in treating complex spinal conditions and his unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes have earned him respect from both peers and patients alike. His inclusion in the Top 150 Spine Surgeons list is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the field.“Since the beginning of my surgical career, I have made it a point to collect outcome data on every patient whom I have had the privilege to treat,” said Dr. Thomas Wascher, MD, FACS, a board-certified neurosurgeon at NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin. “This has allowed me and my colleagues at Neurospine to continuously alter our approaches to patient care, including development of cutting edge ERAS (extended recovery after surgery) protocols. The end result is improved patient outcomes, minimizing surgical complications and elevating patient satisfaction,” added Dr. Wascher.About NeuroSpine Center of WisconsinThe NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin, located in Appleton, remains committed to providing cutting-edge spinal care for patients across the state and beyond. With a team of highly skilled specialists, the center offers advanced surgical and non-surgical treatments, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care.As a premier spine and musculoskeletal practice, NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin takes a multidisciplinary approach, integrating experts in physical medicine, pain management, spine surgery, and rehabilitation to offer comprehensive care. The center treats a wide range of conditions, including spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, sciatica, neck and back pain, arthritis, joint pain, and peripheral nerve disorders. Treatment options range from conservative therapies such as physical therapy and medication management to minimally invasive and complex spine surgeries, ensuring personalized solutions tailored to each patient’s needs.With a commitment to innovation and excellence, NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin continues to lead the way in spinal care, utilizing the latest technologies and surgical advancements to improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life.For more information about Dr. Brandon Rebholz, Dr. Thomas Wascher, and the services offered at NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin, visit www.neurospinewi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.