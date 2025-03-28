Strengthening Communities: Shapiro Administration Invests Over $18.6 Million in Housing and Infrastructure Projects to Help Areas Previously Impacted by Hurricane Ida Continue to Rebuild and Recover

This funding supports 16 projects in federally-designated disaster areas in Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

Making housing more affordable and accessible is a top priority of Governor Josh Shapiro, which is why his 2025-26 proposed budget includes $50 million to update and restore the Commonwealth’s aging housing stock.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $18,633,011 in Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) grants to help 16 projects in southeast Pennsylvania with housing rehabilitation and infrastructure improvements. These grants support long-term recovery efforts for federally-designated disaster areas impacted by Hurricane Ida in 2021, which include Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

The CDBG-DR grants can be used for housing assistance including rehabilitation, multi-family housing development and related activities, infrastructure improvements, and mitigation.

“This funding is critical to support our residents when they need it most and will go a long way towards strengthening several Pennsylvania communities that have been previously impacted by Hurricane Ida,” said Secretary Siger. “Housing is a top priority of the Shapiro Administration, and we will continue to focus on investments like these Community Development Block Grants to make Pennsylvania a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Grant recipients include:

Bucks County

$2,525,250 to the Bucks County Commissioners for the housing recovery program that aims for complete rehabilitation and resiliency improvements to 15-20 owner-occupied housing units in Bucks County

Delaware County

$5,174,040 to Delaware County for several projects, including: $3,000,000 to support up to ten impacted homeowners to rehabilitate, flood-proof, and mitigate their homes from future flooding $1,266,195 to build elevation at the Brandywine Conservancy to avoid future flooding $400,000 to upgrade Chester Township’s storm sewer inlets $400,000 to upgrade the sewer systems in Darby Borough $107,845 to implement the AWARE flood monitoring system



Montgomery County

$1,121,200 to Lower Merion Township for stormwater repairs and mitigation improvements

$650,000 to Abington Township for two projects, including: $300,000 for a stormwater pipe and stormwater inlet structures installation project. $350,000 for home rehabilitation projects in the township

$9,162,521 to the Montgomery County Office of Housing and Community Development, for several projects, including: $3,635,000 for housing rehabilitation projects $3,635,00 for new multi-family rental construction to replace lost rental units due to Hurricane Ida $299,840 for evaluation and improvements to Cheltenham Euston Road $817,563 for the construction of Bridgeport Front Street Park $448,225 for Green Lane Sewer Treatment Plant improvements $267,283 for Green Lane – Main Street flood drain improvements $59,610 for a flood mitigation project in Upper Providence Township



Housing is a top priority of the Shapiro Administration. Last September, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an Executive Order mandating Pennsylvania’s first comprehensive Housing Action Plan to address the state’s housing shortage, homelessness, and expand affordable housing options — ensuring Pennsylvanians have access to safe, affordable housing and attracting more people to live in the Commonwealth.

Last October, the Shapiro Administration announced the launch of the new $10 million PA Mixed-Use Housing Development pilot program to develop mixed-use projects with a residential housing component.

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for significant investments to restore and modernize our aging housing stock with a new $50 million investment to create a statewide housing repair fund to help homeowners struggling to make needed repairs to their aging homes. The budget also includes $1 million in dedicated funding to the State Planning Board to help municipalities with growth-oriented housing policies.

