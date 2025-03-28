By The Numbers: Federal Health Funding Cuts

Governor Kathy Hochul today shared a breakdown of the Trump administration’s sweeping federal cuts to New York State’s health programs, and how these cuts to health funding will affect New Yorkers. The amount of funding lost will have a devastating impact statewide on programs that ensure the safety and well-being of people in New York, gutting over $360 million in financial resources toward mental health and addiction services, and health departments across the State.

“Slashing funding for public health, suicide prevention and addiction services is just plain cruel, and it's going to hurt everyday New Yorkers most,” Governor Hochul said. “Here's the sad truth: there is no State in the nation that has the resources to backfill these sweeping cuts. It's up to New York's elected officials who serve in the House majority to stand up and fight back.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “It is disappointing these grants were terminated so impulsively without any advance notice and without consideration for the people we serve. We were poorly prepared as a nation for the last pandemic. I see the same pattern occurring now, where decisions are made without consideration for the public’s health and well-being. These grants were preparing us to be healthier for the next pandemic. These investments allowed New York to develop strategies that prevent chronic disease, improve nutrition and find problems before they started.”

Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “These sweeping federal cuts to health and human services threaten critical addiction funding streams that support prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services, putting lives at risk and straining the providers working tirelessly on the frontlines of this public health crisis. OASAS remains committed to protecting and expanding access to life-saving services, and will work to mitigate the damage caused by these harmful cuts.”

Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “For many years, the federal government has been a trusted and valued partner in efforts to provide critical mental health services and supports to New Yorkers, many living in traditionally marginalized communities and under difficult socioeconomic conditions. These drastic cuts will likely slow, and in some instances, halt the fantastic progress our federally funded programs have made and continue to make across our state. We have come too far to reverse course on mental health, which is why our federal legislators owe it to New York to challenge these cuts however possible.”

Federal Cuts by the Numbers:

Department of Health

DOH expects to lose over $300 million in funding for organizations across the State.

This funding supports many activities that are core to public health functioning, including virus surveillance, outbreak response, electronic data exchange, public dashboards, infection prevention activities in hospitals and nursing homes, laboratory reporting, program operations, and support to local health departments. The backbone of the State’s public health infrastructure will be weakened significantly due to reduced virus surveillance and reporting systems that can no longer provide communities and families with real-time information on developing outbreaks, laboratory support and testing, data collection and analysis, public-facing dashboards, data and analytics.

Losing this funding will shutter multiple areas of work that are largely seen as foundational components of the Department’s response to emerging infectious diseases. These cuts will also eliminate the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention’s COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant, which funded 135 subcontractors to support community-based work addressing health disparities in New York, such as mental health, maternal and infant health, and food security.

Office of Addiction Services and Supports

OASAS expects to lose $40 million total in funding, which will result in significant cuts to addiction and prevention services, treatment supports and access to resources for individuals struggling with substance use. This work includes, but is not limited to:

Transitional housing to help provide short-term housing and case management for individuals leaving OASAS residential treatment or correctional facilities who cannot otherwise access permanent housing.

Support for programs, access to treatment, recovery, and other basic services that keep people connected to care in their communities.

Expansion of outpatient clinics to offer medication for addiction treatment and to purchase and outfit mobile medication units to bring services where they are needed.

Administering and implementing Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) which is a comprehensive public health approach to identify those at risk of developing substance use disorders and deliver early intervention and treatment services to individuals who exhibit habits of risky use of alcohol and other substances.

Office of Mental Health

OMH expects to lose $27 million total in funding for programs and services for individuals experiencing mental health and/or substance use needs. These programs were intended to allow individuals in need of care to remain in their homes, connected to their natural support systems during treatment. The loss of this funding will result in an increased reliance on emergency services and hospital-based care with fewer community resources and supports for our most vulnerable New Yorkers, including: