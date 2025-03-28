Prefilled Syringes Market Size to Reach US$ 15.00 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases - The Insight Partners

The global prefilled syringes market share is projected to grow from US$ 6.69 Billion in 2022 to US$ 15.0 Billion by 2030, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for self-injection devices. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during this period, with significant advancements in biologic drug delivery. North America currently leads the market, while Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate.

The global prefilled syringes market is growing significantly with an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The prefilled syringes market is segmented on the basis of type, material, design, application, and distribution channel. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the prefilled syringes market are Gerresheimer AG, Schott Group, Nipro Medical Corporation, BD, Baxter International Inc., Terumo YPSOMED, Weigao group, and B Barun, etc.

Trending Topics: Injectable Drug Delivery Systems, Biologics, Insulin Delivery Devices, Needle-Free Injection Systems, Self-Injection Devices, Syringes, and Home Healthcare

Global Headlines on Prefilled Syringes Market

ANI Pharmaceuticals Announced FDA Approval of New Purified Cortrophin Gel Prefilled Syringe

FDA Approves EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection Prefilled Syringe

Pii Expands Prefilled Syringe Services with $3.6M Investment in Capacity and Technology Upgrades





Prefilled Syringes Market Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The global prefilled syringe market is expected to reach US$ 15.0 Billion in 2030 from US$ 6.69 Billion in 2022. The market is estimated to register a 10.6% CAGR during 2022–2030. The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and the growing adoption of self-injecting parenteral devices drive the market growth. However, increasing product recalls hampers the prefilled syringe market growth.



2. Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases: Increased prevalence of chronic diseases fuels the demand for biologic drugs, thereby propelling the prefilled syringe market. Most of the chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and autoimmune disorders involve long-term treatment schedules with injectable drugs. The diseases are increasing all over the world owing to an aging population, unhealthy lifestyles, and genetic predispositions. Thus, biologic drugs that often necessitate injection have proved to be irreplaceable in the management of these illnesses, and prefilled syringes offer an ideal and desirable presentation of drug administration.



Insulin is typically administered by subcutaneous injection, and prefilled syringes are increasingly available to make it more convenient and accurate. According to the WHO, the proportion of adults over 18 years old with diabetes was 9.3% in 2019 and is estimated to grow to 10.9% by 2045. In 2022, an estimated 537 million adults had diabetes, and this is estimated to grow significantly. Biologic drugs, including tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, interleukin inhibitors, and monoclonal antibodies, are used in the management of RA. They are typically administered in subcutaneous form through injections that are commonly performed with prefilled syringes. As per the CDC, in 2022, the age-adjusted prevalence of diagnosed arthritis among adults 18 years and older was 18.9%, which was higher among women (21.5%) than men (16.1%).

3. Shift Toward Self-Administration of Injectable Drugs: The increasing trend toward self-injectable drugs boosts the market growth. The patients are increasingly self-managing their diseases at home, thus driving the demand for convenient drug delivery systems, including prefilled syringes. This trend is most prominent in the management of chronic conditions such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, where repeated injectable treatment is needed. Patients prefer self-injecting their injectable drugs as it is convenient, independent, and flexible. The COVID-19 pandemic also fueled the trend toward home healthcare, as most patients wanted to bypass going to hospitals. Easy-to-use prefilled syringes have also emerged as the drug of choice for self-injection. Home-based healthcare is a vital part of caring for long-term conditions. The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) 2021 Survey on Home Healthcare Trends found that 80% of healthcare executives feel the future of healthcare is moving toward home care, creating demand for products that enable patients to self-administer their treatments. Prefilled syringes are a key part of this shift, providing a safe, effective, and easy-to-use solution for injectable therapies in the home setting.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2022, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the prefilled syringes market during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

By type, the prefilled syringe market is bifurcated into disposable prefilled syringes and reusable prefilled syringes. The prescription prefilled syringe segment held a larger market share in 2022, while the disposable prefilled syringes segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on material, the prefilled syringe market is bifurcated into glass prefilled syringes and plastic prefilled syringes. The glass prefilled syringes segment held a larger market share in 2022. The plastic prefilled syringes segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of design, the prefilled syringe market is bifurcated into single chamber and multi-chamber. The single chamber segment held a larger market share in 2022. The multi-chamber segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



By application, the prefilled syringe market is segmented into cancer, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and others. The others segment held the largest market share in 2022. The infectious diseases segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The prefilled syringes market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Conclusion

The prefilled syringes market is driven by the growing uptake of biologics and biosimilars, as well as the increasing need for injectable drugs to be self-administered. The market is growing at a fast rate as patients, particularly those with chronic diseases, desire more convenient, precise, and safer means of delivering their medications at home. With biologics increasingly being used to treat diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders and self-injection becoming more widespread, prefilled syringes are well placed to continue growing. The evolution of syringe technology underpins growth, the requirement for accuracy in biologic dosing, and the wider trend of home.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including Manufacturers, Healthcare Providers, Distributors and Suppliers, and Regulatory Bodies—along with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





