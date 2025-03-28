The following individuals have been awarded The King Charles III Coronation Medal, representing the final recipients from the Government of British Columbia’s partner allotment.

Ian Aaron, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Maj. (Ret'd) Jeff Allen, CD, Saanichton – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Lindi Anderson, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Bill Armstrong, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Julie Bartlett, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Lawrence Campbell, Duncan – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Margaret Case, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Michale Celio, New Westminster – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Eva Clayton, New Aiyansh – nominated by Nisga'a Lisims Government

Martin Convery, Saanichton – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Heather Cook, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Chief Sheriff Paul Corrado, Vancouver – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Terri Dorey, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Frank Ira Gabriel Dragon, Port Coquitlam – nominated by Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k:tles7et'h' First Nations

Richard Elliott, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

D. Brad Faucett, Vernon – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Ronald J. Frank, Courtenay – nominated by Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k:tles7et'h' First Nations

Thyren Garde-Jacobs, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Purnima Govindarajulu, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Debbie Granger, Vancouver – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Sean Grills, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Rhiana Hamilton, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

John Hawkings, Squamish – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Jennifer Heron, Surrey – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Gerald Hills, Revelstoke – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Cynthia Hogan, Burnaby – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Navdeep Johal, Surrey – nominated by Grace Lore, Minister of Children and Family Development

John Paul Johnson, Vancouver – nominated by B.C. Public Service

James Knighton, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Graham Knox, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Alison Ann Leaney, Vancouver – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Danielle MacDonald, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Jennifer McCrea, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Sgt. Ryane McIntyre, Quesnel – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Chester Moore, Vancouver – nominated by Nisga'a Lisims Government

Brent Munro, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Adele Myler, Saanichton – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Inderjit Randhawa, KC, Kamloops – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Paul Richards, MOM, Surrey – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Kevin Richter, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Dorothy Rogers, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Kate Saunders, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Dave Southam, Squamish – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Colleen Spier, KC, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Cassandra Sullivan, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Anna Tosso, Abbotsford – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Second Lt. Karen van Marum, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Duane Wells, Kamloops – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Doug Wilson, Chilliwack – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Sgt. Major Rick Wiltshire, Coquitlam – nominated by B.C. Public Service

Stephen Winn, Victoria – nominated by B.C. Public Service

In total, 537 medals were awarded to recognize individuals for their leadership, service and achievements. The King Charles III Coronation Medal was created to commemorate the coronation of His Majesty, which took place on May 6, 2023.

The recipients join the honourees published in September 2024: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024IGRS0039-001537