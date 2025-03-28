Attorney General James to Hold Public Hearing on Closure of Preston High School in the Bronx

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office will hold a public hearing on the pending closure of Preston High School in the Bronx. The public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at the Lehman High School Auditorium. Attorney General James encourages community members, teachers, alumni, and other stakeholders to testify. Individuals who wish to provide oral testimony at the hearing must submit their written testimony online by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 4, and written testimony will be accepted online until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8.

“For decades, Preston High School has helped educate thousands of students in the Bronx, and has been an essential part of this community,” said Attorney General James. “The prospect of the school closing its doors is concerning and will greatly impact students, staff, and local families. While we continue to monitor and assess this matter, it is essential that we hear directly from stakeholders on how to move forward in the best interest of the community.”

Preston High School is an all-girls Catholic school that has served the Bronx community for 75 years. Last month, the school announced plans to close at the end of this school year.

Through this hearing, Attorney General James aims to gain insight directly from community members, teachers, alumni, and public officials in the region and will use that information to find a resolution to this matter.

Individuals who wish to provide oral testimony at the hearing must submit their testimony in writing by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 4.

The hearing will be viewable to the public via livestream.

If you require an accommodation to participate in a program, service, or activity of our office, please contact our ADA Administrator at ADA.administrator@ag.ny.gov, preferably 48 hours before the event.

Disclaimer: This activity is not sponsored or endorsed by the New York City Department of Education or the City of New York.