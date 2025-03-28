Spronk Catamarans Expands Luxury Yacht Charter Fleet with the Addition of Shamwari

Spronk Catamarans

ORANJESTAD, ORANJESTAD, ARUBA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spronk Catamarans , Aruba's premier yacht charter service, proudly announces the latest addition to its fleet, Shamwari. A true masterpiece of craftsmanship, Shamwari is a Peter Spronk custom-built catamaran from 1973, designed by the legendary yacht builder himself. This new addition reinforces Spronk Catamarans' commitment to providing luxury sailing experiences in Aruba's stunning turquoise waters.The name Shamwari, derived from the Shona language spoken in Zimbabwe, means "my friend," reflecting the warm, intimate, and personalized experiences guests can expect aboard this unique yacht. While Shamwari can accommodate over 36 guests, Spronk Catamarans has chosen to charter it exclusively for smaller, more intimate groups of 12 or fewer.This decision ensures a refined and luxurious sailing experience, allowing guests to enjoy the pristine beauty of Aruba with ample space, comfort, and premium service."As pioneers in Aruba's yacht charter industry, we are thrilled to introduce Shamwari to our fleet," said Kevin Spronk of Spronk Catamarans. "This classic Peter Spronk-designed catamaran embodies the spirit of adventure, elegance, and superior craftsmanship that our brand is known for. By offering exclusive charters for smaller groups, we are redefining luxury yachting and ensuring our guests experience the ultimate in comfort and relaxation."Spronk Catamarans has long been synonymous with high-end sailing excursions, allowing travelers to explore Aruba's coastline in unparalleled style.The sister ship to Shamwari is the renowned Rubaiyat, created in the 1970s. The Rubaiyat is a catamaran with a schooner rig, much like all of Spronk's creations. Its reputation lies primarily in its lightweight and rapid nature and the attentive and knowledgeable staff catering to many visitors to Aruba. These distinctive and innovative ships have proven to be a winning combination for fun and entertaining tours of the gorgeous coastline of Aruba.With the addition of Shamwari, guests can expect an upgraded charter experience with Spronk Catamarans featuring:Spacious Decks – Ample room for relaxation, sunbathing, and socializing.Exquisite Onboard Service – Personalized hospitality, gourmet dining options, and premium beverages.Tailored Itineraries – Customizable sailing routes to explore hidden coves, vibrant snorkeling spots, and picturesque sunset vistas.Classic Design Meets Modern Comfort – A timeless sailing vessel enhanced with modern amenities to provide the perfect blend of tradition and luxury.Spronk Catamarans invites both new and returning guests to embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure aboard Shamwari. Whether it's a private celebration, a romantic getaway, or a family excursion, this latest addition to the fleet promises an exclusive and unforgettable experience on the Caribbean Sea.About Spronk CatamaransSpronk Catamarans is Aruba's leading yacht charter service, offering premium sailing experiences with a fleet of exceptional catamarans. With a legacy of providing world-class service, Spronk Catamarans is dedicated to delivering unforgettable journeys along the breathtaking shores of Aruba.

