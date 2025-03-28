Minister Gayton McKenzie hosts Ministerial Dinner with Boxing Legends, 31 Mar

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, together with Boxing South Africa (BSA), invites the media to a special Ministerial Dinner with Boxing Legends, an evening of reflection and celebration of 30 years of South Africa’s democracy through the sport of boxing. This prestigious event will be held on Monday, 31 March 2025 in Pretoria.

Hosted as an official 30 years of Democracy celebration closing programme, the Ministerial Dinner will among others, recognise, honour and celebrate the boxing legends who played a significant role in shaping the nation’s identity, lifting the spirits of people during difficult times and for their continued influenced in boxing fraternity.

This event fulfills the Minister’s commitment to hosting a Dinner for Boxing Legends within 60 days, a pledge made during the National Boxing Convention, held on 20–21 February 2025 at the East London ICC in Buffalo City, Eastern Cape.

Thirty (30) Boxing Legends, many of whom have become icons of resilience, resistance and South African pride, will be honoured for their outstanding contribution to the sport. Minister Gayton McKenzie will formally handover National Championship Title belts to former South African champions who successfully defended their titles five times in the men's division and three times in the women's division but were never officially awarded their belts. Additionally, the Minister will also handover official uniforms to BSA Ring Officials, with each of the 83 officials receiving two sets of shirts and pants. The event will be attended by Boxing Legends, Former Champions and Ring Officials, adding to the significance of this historic occasion.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 31 March 2025

Time: 16h00

NB: Due to limited space, the exact venue will be communicated upon confirmation of attendance

For RSVPs, kindly please contact Mr. Madimetja Moleba│Email: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za │Cell: +27 66 301 4675 (Call & WhatsApp)

Enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

