Forestry, Fisheries and Environment on launch of South Africa’s Second National Coastal Management Programme

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), under the leadership of the Minister, Dr Dion George, has launched the 2025–2030 National Coastal Management Programme (NCMP), a bold roadmap to safeguard South Africa’s 3,592-kilometer coastline while unlocking its potential for equitable prosperity, climate resilience, and ecological health. This strategic document sets the course for integrated coastal management (ICM) in the country over the next five years and builds upon the progress achieved under the first NCMP.

Minister George emphasized the urgency of the plan, highlighting that South Africa’s coast is a national asset under threat. “This programme balances protection and progress—ensuring sustainable livelihoods, restoring critical ecosystems, and guaranteeing access for all South Africans, especially historically marginalized communities,” he said.

As a coastal nation with more than 3,000 kilometres of diverse and vibrant shoreline, South Africa recognises the vital role that our coastal ecosystems play in supporting livelihoods, promoting biodiversity, and enabling climate resilience. The second NCMP reaffirms the government’s commitment to sustainably managing our coastal zones for the benefit of current and future generations.

The revised NCMP outlines a national vision for South Africa’s coast, which is, A vibrant, healthy and sustainably managed coastal environment that supports equitable access, livelihoods, resilience to climate change, and the wellbeing of all.

Key focus areas in the 2025–2030 NCMP are:

Climate resilience - Strengthening climate change response and disaster risk reduction to build resilience in coastal communities.

Ecosystem Protection - Protecting and restoring coastal ecosystems, including estuaries, dunes, and wetlands.

Improving public access and equitable use of the coastal environment while ensuring its conservation.

Enhancing coastal governance through institutional coordination, improved enforcement, and capacity building.

Promoting sustainable coastal livelihoods by supporting inclusive economic opportunities linked to coastal and marine resources.

Advancing knowledge and data sharing through monitoring, research, and coastal information systems.

Developing strategic partnership and fostering innovation

The DFFE acknowledges the important role of all stakeholders - national and provincial governments, municipalities, coastal communities, civil society, academia, and the private sector - in achieving the goals of the NCMP. The implementation of the programme will be guided by the principles of cooperative governance, sustainability, and social equity.

“This publication marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to implement the Integrated Coastal Management Act (Act No. 24 of 2008) and to align with national and global environmental commitments, including the Sustainable Development Goals,” added Minister George.

The Minister further called on all South Africans to participate in and support the implementation of the second NCMP, saying, “Together, we can ensure that our coast remains a national treasure and a source of opportunity, identity, and resilience.”

