Microcarriers Market Size Set to Expand to USD 4.17 Billion by 2030, Driven by Cell Therapy Demand and Strategic Innovations - The Insight Partners

The microcarriers market is projected to grow from USD 1.62 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.17 Billion by 2030, driven by rising demand for cell therapies and innovative product launches. Key players like Teijin Ltd. and Sartorius AG are advancing the market with new microcarrier technologies and strategic initiatives.

US & Canada, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US & Canada, Mar, 21, 2025 (GlobeNewswire) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Microcarriers Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis”, The microcarriers market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.62 Billion in 2022 to US$ 4.17 Billion by 2030; the market is estimated to record a CAGR of 12.5% during 2022-2030





To explore the valuable insights in the Microcarriers Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002183/





The microcarriers market is growing due to the need for cell therapies, the rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, implementation of strategic initiatives, and innovative product launches by microcarrier manufacturers.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the microcarriers market comprises a vast array of products that are expected to have significant demand in the coming years.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Teijin Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, denovoMATRIX GmbH, Sartorius AG, Danaher Corp, Corning Inc, Eppendorf SE, Percell Biolytica AB, Asahi Kasei Corp, and Polysciences Inc are among the major companies operating in the microcarriers market.





Trending Topics: Cell and Gene Therapy, Plant Tissue Culture, Regenerative Medicine, among others.Lifesciences Receives FDA PMA Supplement Approval for its Next-Generation Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX.





For Detailed Microcarriers Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/microcarrier-market









Microcarriers Market Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The microcarriers market is expected to reach US$ 4.17 billion by 2030 from US$ 1.62 billion in 2022; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2030. The market is focusing on the development, production and use of microcarriers in pharmaceutical and biotechnological applications. These microcarriers provide surface areas for cellular growth making it crucial for large scale production. The market growth is driven by the need for cell therapies with rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases and strategic initiatives and innovative products by microcarrier manufacturers.

2. Need for Cell Therapies with Rising Incidence of Cancer and Infectious Diseases: As estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide cancer burden is forecasted to hit 27.5 million new diagnoses and 16.3 million deaths by 2040. According to the American Cancer Society estimates, America reported 1,918,030 new cases of cancer and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in 2022, including virtually 350 a day due to lung cancer, the most significant of cancer-killing diseases. As stated by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, over 324,000 hospitalizations for infectious diseases and 4,700 hospitalizations for COVID-19 infections occurred in Australia in 2020-2021. Tuberculosis (TB) is the 13th major cause of death globally and the second major cause of death from infectious diseases after COVID-19. In 2021, TB caused the death of 1.6 million people worldwide, and 187,000 people were living with HIV.

The increasing prevalence of diseases curable with cell therapy, including cancer, urinary conditions, autoimmune diseases, and infections, is propelling the demand for microcarriers. Microcarriers are tiny particles (usually 90-300 micrometers in size) employed to grow adherent cells in bioreactors agitated by a stirred tank. With the continued increase in cancer and infectious diseases, the need for efficient treatments and vaccines boosts the growth of the microcarriers market.

3. Strategic Initiatives and Innovative Product Launches by Microcarrier Manufacturers: Market players are focusing on strategic initiatives such as expansions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches to increase their revenue, expand their geographical presence, and improve their ability to cater to a wider customer base. Among the key developments in the microcarriers industry include:

In January 2024, Kuraray Co., Ltd. launched PVA hydrogel microcarriers for cell cultures employed in regenerative medicine. The product was launched first in Japan and subsequently in the US and other countries.

In June 2023, Teijin Frontier launched new nonwoven microcarriers that allow for rapid, large-scale, high-quality cell culture. The microcarriers integrate Teijin Frontier's fiber processing and nonwoven design technologies with the fiber-related biomedical knowledge of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Fukui, Japan.

In October 2023, Semarion launched the Early Adopter Programme for its SemaCyte Microcarrier Platform. SemaCytes are microchip-manufactured cell carrier materials developed via nanomagnetism and smart materials that serve to enhance cell-based experiments by transferring small clusters of adherent cells into suspension.

In January 2022, FUJIFILM Corporation revealed its acquisition of a cell therapy manufacturing plant from Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. The versatile, expandable plant will manufacture clinical and commercial cell therapies, such as allogeneic T-cell and CAR T immunotherapies.

In January 2021, Henogen S.A., a Belgian viral vector manufacturing business belonging to Groupe Novasep SAS, was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Henogen offers vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing services to large biopharmaceutical firms and biotechnology companies. The acquisition enhances Thermo Fisher’s presence in the cell and gene therapies market.

Thus, expanding product releases such as nonwoven microcarriers, PVA hydrogel microcarriers, and the SemaCyte Platform and strategic collaborations and partnerships are expected to provide enormous opportunities for market expansion in the future.





Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Stay Updated on The Latest Microcarriers Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002183/





Market Segmentation

Based on product, the microcarriers market is bifurcated into microcarrier beads and media and reagents. The microcarrier beads segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

By equipment, the microcarriers market is segmented into bioreactors, culture vessels, and others. The bioreactors segment dominated the market in 2023.

In terms of application, the microcarriers market is segmented into biopharmaceutical production, cell and gene therapy, tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and others. The biopharmaceutical production segment dominated the market in 2023.

As per end user, the microcarriers market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations, and academic and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2023.

The microcarriers market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.









Purchase Premium Copy of Global Microcarriers Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002183/





Conclusion

The increased need for cell therapies and improvement in biomanufacturing propels the adoption of microcarriers. Strategic developments, including new product launches such as PVA hydrogel microcarriers, nonwoven microcarriers, and the SemaCyte microcarrier platform, are enhancing cell culture processes and making cell-based experiments more efficient. In addition, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions allow companies to extend their capabilities and geographic reach, promote competition, and develop new market opportunities. With increasing emphasis on regenerative medicine, cancer therapies, and vaccine and gene therapy manufacturing, demand for microcarriers is soaring. With advancements in the biopharmaceutical sector and increasing demand for large-scale, high-quality cell culture solutions, the microcarrier market will continue to grow significantly.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides stakeholders—including microcarriers manufacturers, microcarriers distributors, and pharmaceutical companies—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Related Reports-





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Défense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/microcarriers-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.