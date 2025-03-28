Get Vermont's Best at Hubbard's Bald Mountain Farm Market

Hubbard's Bald Mountain Farm Market Vermont

Local, fresh, humane meat at historic Vermont family 140 year old farm, farm fresh meals $20 Family Fun Day Saturday April 5th 11 am to 7 pm!

Experience the taste of authentic Vermont at Hubbard's Bald Mountain Farm Market - where fresh, local, and humane practices meet culinary excellence.” — James Sherman

NORTH CLARENDON, VT, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Vermont's Best at Historic Hubbard's Bald Mountain Farm Market, Open to Public, Friends & Family Fun Day Saturday April 5th 11 am to 7 pm $20 farm fresh meals!Introducing farm fresh $5 1/4 lb cheeseburgers and fresh $5 1/4 lb roast beef sandwiches, available on Saturday April 12th at the iconic Hubbard's Bald Mountain Farm Market! For a limited time, get your choice of any three sandwiches for just $10 while supplies last! This delicious offering combines Vermont's agricultural heritage with culinary excellence.Hubbard's Bald Mountain Farm, owned by Ted Hubbard II, a 5th generation farmer, has been a cornerstone of Vermont agriculture since the 1880s. The farm's 300 acres have been meticulously maintained for over 140 years, providing customers with an authentic taste of Vermont. Ted's son, Theo Hubbard, raises a rare small herd of Black Angus cattle to delicious marbled perfection, continuing the family's commitment to quality and sustainable farming practices.Adding to the excitement, renowned Chef Oak will be overseeing the culinary operations. Inspired by his grandmother Carmen Lugo's cooking in the family kitchen, Chef Oak brings joy and happiness to every dish he creates. His diverse culinary background includes founding and operating a catering company that served Lionsgate and other Hollywood production companies. Chef Oak has cooked for many Hollywood producers and stars, including Joan Jett, Tom Arnold, Kevin Costner, Bokeem Woodbine and movie sets including “3000 Miles to Graceland and The Heist.” His expertise spans Mexican, BBQ, Mediterranean, and Jamaican cuisines.Get Vermont's Best is proud to offer Pat LaFrieda Meat who supply premium beef to some of the finest restaurants and hotels in New York City and beyond. LaFrieda's clients include renowned establishments such as Minetta Tavern, Shake Shack, Union Square Café, and Eleven Madison Park. In 2023, Pat LaFrieda opened a state-of-the-art 50,000 sq. ft. flagship production facility in North Bergen, New Jersey. This $20 million facility features the largest dry-aging operation in the country, allowing the company to process meat that feeds over 300,000 people daily.Starting Saturday April 12th, the Bald Mountain Farm Market will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. In addition to the incredible sandwich deal, customers can pre-order premium cuts including Porterhouse, Ribeye, NY Strip, and full, 1/2, and 1/4 Carcass options for April pickup. Pat LaFrieda Dry Aged steaks, pork, lamb, and chicken are currently available for purchase.Customers are encouraged to place their orders now at https://getvermontsbest.com/ to secure their preferred cuts and quantities.For more information or to inquire about wholesale opportunities, catering and events please contact:James Sherman, DirectorGet Vermont's BestPhone: 802-236-3755Email: james@getvermontsbest.comExperience the taste of authentic Vermont at Hubbard's Bald Mountain Farm Market - where fresh, local, and humane practices meet culinary excellence.

