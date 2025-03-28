Veterinary Anti-Infective Industry to Expand at 4% CAGR, Valued at US$ 7.47 Billion by 2034

Innovations and improvements in veterinary anti-infectives to enhance their effectiveness and application driving market growth, says Fact. MR.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new industry report released by Fact.MR, the global veterinary anti-infective market is estimated at US$ 5.03 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 7.47 billion by the end of 2034.Anti-infectives are medications that help prevent the spread or transmission of diseases. Moreover, veterinary anti-infectives are healthcare products that prevent or treat the spread of infectious diseases between humans and animals.Growing emphasis on the prevention and treatment of fatal animal diseases are key market indicators for veterinary antibiotics. The veterinary anti-infective market is expanding at a moderate pace due to several factors, including the rising prevalence of foodborne and zoonotic illnesses, the popularity of pets, and the expansion of animal healthcare research and development.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10182 Increasing concerns about pet health and the rising incidence of bacterial infections, especially in dogs, along with an increase in pet adoption are expected to contribute to the steady demand growth for veterinary anti-infective solution.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global veterinary anti-infective market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a valuation of USD 7.47 billion by the end of the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for animal healthcare products, rising awareness about infectious diseases in livestock and companion animals, and advancements in veterinary medicine.The United States remains a key contributor to the global market, with an estimated valuation of USD 1.17 billion in 2024. The country’s strong regulatory framework, extensive veterinary infrastructure, and high pet ownership rates are supporting market expansion. Meanwhile, in Latin America, Brazil is anticipated to dominate the regional market, accounting for 48.8% of the total share in 2024. The country’s large livestock population and growing focus on disease prevention are key drivers of demand for veterinary anti-infectives.Chile is also emerging as a significant player in the region, with sales revenue projected to reach USD 183 million in 2024. The increasing adoption of livestock management practices and government efforts to curb animal diseases contribute to this growth. Overall, the Latin American veterinary anti-infective market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 and 2034, driven by rising livestock farming activities, a growing pet care industry, and increasing investments in animal health solutions. As demand for effective veterinary treatments rises globally, manufacturers are focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.“Rise in foodborne infections, often originating from animals, is posing a threat to human health. This is a significant driver boosting demand for veterinary anti-infective medications,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Increasing Government Efforts Promoting Veterinary Health Services in Hospitals and ClinicsGrowth of the market for veterinary anti-infectives is driven by stricter regulations enacted to prevent animal diseases and increased awareness of veterinary healthcare. Government initiatives to encourage veterinary services in hospitals and clinics are driving market growth.Rising demand for premium meat in the United States means that diseases are effectively avoided in cattle and treated when they do occur. With consumers growing more health conscious, it is imperative to ensure the welfare of farm animals. To maintain animal health and food safety, veterinary anti-infectives are crucial.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Veterinary Anti-Infective Market:Key industry participants like Neogen Corporation; Phibro Animal Health Corporation; Sanofi (Merial Animal Health); Vetoquinol S.A.; Virbac S.A.; Zoetis, Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Ceva Santé Animale; Indian Immunologicals Limited; Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited; Norbrook Laboratories Limited; Ashish Life Science Private; Zydus Animal Health Limited. etc. are driving the veterinary anti-infective industry.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the veterinary anti-infective market have significant opportunities to invest in biologics and specialty care, with a strong focus on research to enhance the efficacy of veterinary anti-infectives driving market growth. Innovation and advancements in veterinary pharmaceuticals are shaping the industry's future, addressing the rising need for effective treatments.A major initiative supporting this effort is the Antimicrobial Resistance Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform, launched in November 2022 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), collectively known as the Quadripartite. This global project aims to raise awareness about the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to humans, animals, plants, ecosystems, and livelihoods while ensuring comprehensive measures are in place to mitigate its effects.In line with these developments, pharmaceutical companies are introducing advanced veterinary treatments. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, a U.S.-based company specializing in pet and livestock medications and vaccines, launched Increxxa in February 2021. This newly approved drug is designed to treat livestock respiratory disease, featuring tulathromycin as its main ingredient. Increxxa is injected into cattle to rapidly target infection sites in the lungs, offering a long half-life that allows the animal's immune system more time to build a strong defense. By mitigating the adverse effects of bovine respiratory disease, Increxxa serves as an effective veterinary solution for livestock health.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10182 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the veterinary anti-infective market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges the veterinary anti-infective market based on species (livestock animals, companion animals), drug class (antimicrobial agents, antiviral agents, antifungal agents, antiparasitic agents), mode of administration (oral, parenteral, topical), and distribution channel (veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, pharmacies), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Animal Antibiotics Market : The global animal antibiotic market is approximated to generate a revenue of US$ 6.61 billion in 2024 and is further projected to advance at a CAGR of 12% to reach a size of US$ 20.46 billion by the end of 2034. Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market : The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market size is estimated to reach US$ 211 million in 2024. The market has been analyzed to climb to a value of US$ 463.3 million by the end of 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2024 and 2034.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.