HBS Named Best Residential Construction Project Management Software by the 2025 BUILD Design & Build Awards

SANTA CLAUS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBS (Home Builder Solution) is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the ‘Best Residential Construction Project Management Software’ by the prestigious 2025 BUILD Design & Build Awards.

Each year, the BUILD Design & Build Awards celebrate industry leaders who demonstrate innovation, efficiency, and excellence in construction and design. HBS has been honored for its cutting-edge approach to project management, financial oversight, and workflow optimization – helping residential contractors streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance client satisfaction.

“This award is a testament to our commitment to delivering powerful, user-friendly software tailored to the needs of residential builders,” said Mark Bulleit, Owner and Director of Technology at HBS. “We’re thrilled to be recognized for our impact on the industry and will continue to enhance our platform to support residential builders in delivering quality projects on time and within budget.”

HBS’s award-winning cloud-based platform features advanced Business Heartbeat™ monitoring, a next-level CRM and customer portal, and an industry-leading takeoff tool, all designed to simplify complex workflows and improve project visibility from start to finish.

For more information about HBS and its award-winning solutions, visit www.homebuildersolution.com or explore the full list of winners at BUILD Design & Build Awards.

About Home Builder Solution

Home Builder Solution (HBS) is a leading software platform tailored for residential contractors, offering tools for efficient project management, sales tracking, and client engagement. Key features include real-time Business Heartbeat™ monitoring, an advanced CRM with a customer portal, automated daily checklists, and an accurate takeoff tool. HBS empowers contractors to optimize operations, win bids, and boost profitability.

Legal Disclaimer:

