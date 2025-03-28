SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Let'sTalkAboutAI recently ran a wide-reaching survey, looking at feedback from over 18,000 U.S. college students and verified reviews across platforms like Sitejabber, Trustpilot, Reddit, and social media to figure out which essay writing services are the most popular and reliable in 2025.

With school getting more demanding and deadlines piling up, more students are turning to online writing services to get through the chaos. From research papers to application essays, these websites have seen a big jump in traffic over the past year.

"Students told us they were looking for help not because they’re lazy—but because they’re stretched too thin," said Isabella Oskana, lead researcher at Let'sTalkAboutAI. "Part-time jobs, family responsibilities, back-to-back deadlines—it’s a lot. These services give them a way to stay afloat."

Based on thousands of student reviews, online comments, and platform ratings, the top essay writing services in 2025 are:

CollegeEssay.org (rated 4.89/5 with over 6,500 reviews) MyPerfectPaper.net (rated 4.86/5 with more than 4,900 reviews) SharkPapers.com (rated 4.84/5 with around 3,800 reviews) MyPerfectWords.com (rated 4.80/5 with over 2,700 reviews)

Why Students Use Essay Writing Services

Students who shared their stories said they weren’t just trying to get out of doing work. Many were simply overwhelmed, stuck on a topic, or worried about their GPA.

“I had two big papers due the same week and my job scheduled me for double shifts. I used CollegeEssay.org for one of them, and they delivered a solid paper on time. I added my own intro and conclusion, but they nailed the body paragraphs.” – Lucas, University of Arizona

“I’m decent at research, but I always get stuck putting it into a clean, organized paper. MyPerfectPaper.net helped me take what I had and shape it into something that made sense. The writer tightened up my arguments and fixed a bunch of small grammar issues I didn’t even catch.” – Jada, Michigan State University

“I’ve used SharkPapers.com twice now. Both times the writers followed instructions perfectly and the papers passed plagiarism checks. I still go over the content and make edits, but it’s a huge help.” – Tomás, University of Illinois

“Honestly, I just needed to see how a proper research paper was supposed to look. MyPerfectWords.com gave me a model I could learn from and build on. It made the whole process way less stressful.” – Kayla, University of Florida

“I got completely buried during midterms. I was behind on everything and had no clue how to finish a history paper that was due in less than 48 hours. I went with CollegeEssay.org and got a draft that actually gave me something to work with. I made some edits, but without that jumpstart, I wouldn’t have turned anything in.” – Brianna, NYU

“I don’t trust random services, but I did my research and MyPerfectPaper.net had good feedback. They didn’t just give me fluff—they backed up the arguments with solid sources.” – Ethan, UC Berkeley

How Do Essay Writing Services Work?

These sites connect students with experienced writers who specialize in academic writing. You fill out a form with your topic, word count, deadline, and level of writing (high school, college, etc.). After that, a writer takes over and starts working on your paper. Most sites allow direct communication with the writer and offer free revisions if needed.

How Much Do Essay Writing Services Cost?

Prices usually start at around $10 to $15 per page, depending on the academic level and how fast you need it. A high school-level essay with a week’s deadline might be cheaper than a last-minute college-level research paper. Some sites also offer first-time user discounts or bundle deals if you order multiple assignments.

Is Essay Writing Service Legal?

Yes, these services are legal to use. They operate within the boundaries of the law and make it clear that the work is meant to be a reference or study resource. What matters is how the student uses the paper. As long as you’re not violating your school’s policies, it’s not illegal.

Are There Any Legitimate Essay Writing Services?

Absolutely. The services listed in this report, like CollegeEssay.org and MyPerfectPaper.net, have been around for years and have strong reputations. They have real customer reviews, refund policies, and active support teams. Still, you should always do your own research before ordering.

Is It Safe to Pay Someone to Write an Essay?

If you use a trusted service, yes. Reputable websites have secure payment systems and strict privacy policies. The main risk comes from using cheap or sketchy sites that might recycle papers or ghost you after payment. Stick with sites that are well-reviewed and clear about their guarantees.

Has Anyone Ever Used Essay Writing Service?

Tons of students have. It’s more common than you think. Some use it to get through one tough week, others use it to learn how a well-written paper should look. Many students say they still edit and personalize the work before submitting, but having a strong draft to start with makes a big difference.

Final Thoughts

Essay writing services aren’t going away. If anything, they’re becoming more refined and student-focused. As long as students are using them responsibly and not trying to cheat the system, these platforms can be helpful tools in managing the growing pressures of college life.

Source: https://letstalkaitoday.substack.com/p/the-best-essay-writing-services-according

