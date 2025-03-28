Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President and CEO Joins 100 Women in Finance for Economic Outlook Discussion in Boston

First joint event between 100 Women in Finance, Wellington Management, and IWIN, underscoring a shared mission

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 100 Women in Finance , in collaboration with Wellington Management and the Insurance Women’s Investment Network (IWIN), proudly hosted Dr. Susan M. Collins, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston , for a timely and engaging conversation on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy. The event was held in Boston and livestreamed globally, bringing together over 450 professionals across the financial and investment community.Jackie Curley, Co-Chair of the 100 Women in Finance Boston Education Committee and Associate Director at Wellington, welcomed attendees and introduced newly appointed CEO of 100 Women in Finance Rehana Farrell. This event marked the first joint event between 100 Women in Finance and IWIN, underscoring a shared mission to foster industry knowledge, elevate women’s voices, and encourage cross-sector collaboration.President Collins joined Juhi Dhawan, Senior Managing Director, Partner, Macro Strategist at Wellington, for a wide-ranging dialogue on the state of the U.S. economy in 2025. Collins described her current outlook as “cautiously, realistically optimistic,” citing solid growth and labor market resilience. She acknowledged ongoing uncertainty around inflation, tariffs, and US foreign policy, highlighting the Federal Reserve’s strategy of “active patience” as they carefully watch the data.Collins also discussed the Fed’s current framework review and the importance of community engagement to inform monetary policy. She emphasized that understanding regional conditions and hearing from a diverse set of stakeholders is essential to the central bank’s mission.In closing, Collins reflected on her professional journey from academia to public service and emphasized the power of mentorship, inclusive networks, and lifelong learning. “Networks should be authentic, reciprocal, and empowering,” she said. “And we all have more to offer—and more to learn—than we often realize.”Wellington Managing Partner Terry Burgess closed the evening, thanking President Collins for her steady, informed and humble leadership. The event concluded with a networking reception for in-person attendees to continue the conversation.100 Women in Finance extends its sincere thanks to Dr. Collins for her leadership, and to our partners at Wellington Management and IWIN for their support with this event. Together, we are committed to building a more informed, inclusive, and equitable future in finance.100 Women in Finance CEO Rehana Farrell noted, “When we bring women to the forefront of vital conversations—on policy, the economy, and leadership—we don’t just shape careers, we shape the future. Events like this reinforce our mission to ensure women are heard, seen, and equipped to lead at every level of finance.”About 100 Women in Finance100 Women in Finance is a global nonprofit membership organization established in 2001, committed to strengthening the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. The organization’s membership spans 30+ locations worldwide and is fueled by a network of over 600 global volunteers and corporate partners who collaborate to deliver on education, peer engagement, and impact initiatives. Guided by Vision 30/40, 100 Women in Finance aspires to shape the future of leadership in finance, aiming for women to hold 30% of senior investment and executive roles by 2040. Visit 100women.org to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.