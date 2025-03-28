PEARL Named The Official Ball of the PLL & WLL

PREMIER LACROSSE LEAGUE AND MAYBELLINE WOMEN’S LACROSSE LEAGUE NAME PEARL OFFICIAL BALL PARTNER

New York, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK — The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster and the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) announced on March 20th that PEARL has been named the Official Ball Partner of both professional leagues. The multi-faceted partnership also extends to PLL Play, the leagues' youth lacrosse development platform.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone as PEARL becomes an inaugural equipment partner of the recently formed WLL, underscoring both organizations' commitment to providing elite equipment for the sport's top athletes.

"We're thrilled to welcome PEARL as the Official Ball Partner of the PLL, WLL, and PLL Play," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the PLL. "This partnership represents our dedication to providing our athletes with the highest quality products available. PEARL’s innovative approach to ball design, look and feel aligns perfectly with our commitment to elevate the game at every level."

PEARL has collaborated with both leagues to develop a custom ball featuring the brightest on-field colors ever used in the PLL and WLL. The enhanced visibility benefits both players during competition and fans following the action, further improving the viewing experience across broadcasts and in-stadium.

"We’re thrilled that PEARL is partnering with the PLL, WLL, and PLL Play,” said Erin Hanson, Founder and CEO of Guardian Sports. “We will be providing the best USA-made lacrosse balls to the top athletes in the world. PEARL being chosen by the PLL is a significant achievement for our company, and we are excited to bring an improved playing and viewing experience for players and fans alike. We hope this partnership will not only provide a better product on the field but also encourage fans to try the best ball on the market.”

Guardian Sports, manufacturers of PEARL, is a leader in developing innovative safety solutions for athletes, with a special focus on their revolutionary PEARL lacrosse balls. PEARL lacrosse balls are designed to provide a safer and more durable playing experience. As the only manufacturer of lacrosse balls in the USA, PEARLs are re-engineered with cutting-edge technology to never grease or harden, staying in spec and outlasting the competition. In addition to the PLL, WLL and PLL Play, PEARL is the Official Ball of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships and the MCLA.

The partnership will also support PLL Play initiatives, helping to grow the game at the youth level by providing access to professional-grade equipment for developmental programs across the country.

The custom PEARL balls made their debut at the Lexus Championship Series, and will be on field when the 2025 PLL season begins on May 30 in Albany, NY. To view the 2025 PLL season schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

About the Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of eight teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was named 2023 Best Place to Work in Sports, and 2020 Sports Breakthrough by the Sports Business Journal, and recognized as a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

About the Maybelline Women’s Lacrosse League

The Maybelline Women’s Lacrosse League (WLL) is a women’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of four teams rostered by the best players in the world. Launched in November 2024 by the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), the WLL represents the league’s biggest investment in women’s lacrosse to date. The PLL is co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil. The PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The WLL and PLL are distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ESPN. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/womens-lacrosse-league and follow on social media: Instagram (@WLL), Twitter (@WLacrosseLeague), Facebook (@WomensLacrosseLeague), and TikTok (@WomensLacrosseLeague).

About PEARL

PEARL lacrosse balls are manufactured by Guardian Sports located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. Erin and Lee Hanson started Guardian in 2011 with one goal in mind – innovating equipment to better serve athletes. Their 25+ years of experience owning and operating a material science and technology company has enabled them to create multiple pieces of sports equipment that better protect athletes. Guardian are the manufacturers of the Guardian Cap, PEARL lacrosse balls, LOOP 7v7 headgear, and Bio-based Infill. In 2015, Guardian re-engineered the lacrosse ball and introduced the first PEARL lacrosse ball to address the greasing issue with rubber lacrosse balls that took lacrosse balls out of spec by the time of play. Guardian became the only manufacturer of lacrosse balls in the USA and introduced the PEARL X, a greaseless game day ball that never hardens and stays in spec. The team expanded the PEARL line by adding LT, a textured ball, NX, a no-bounce practice ball, and DUAL X, the first two-toned lacrosse ball. PEARL is currently the Official Ball of MCLA, NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships, the PLL, WLL, and PLL Play. PEARL continues to innovate the lacrosse ball and create products that are reliable, consistent, and innovative. For more on PEARL, visit www.guardiansports.com/pearl, shop https://shop.guardiansports.com/collections/guardian-lacrosse and follow on social media: Instagram (@Pearl_Lacrosse), Twitter (@Pearl_Lacrosse), Facebook (@PearlLacrosse), and TikTok (@Pearl_Lacrosse).

Attachment

Cassidy Thomas Guardian Sports 7706676004 comms@guardiansports.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.