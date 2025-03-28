Critter Stop Announces New Branch Opening in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wildlife removal and pest control company Critter Stop is thrilled to announce the opening of its new branch in Oklahoma City. Founded in Dallas – Fort Worth, this is the company’s first expansion outside of Texas, but the similarities between both areas make the company more than ready to bring its services to this new location. Having established a five-star reputation in DFW, Critter Stop’s expert team is a worthy candidate for Oklahoma City businesses and residents in need of wildlife management, pest control, mosquito control, and insulation services.



After many years of serving homes and businesses around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, building a strong client base and a five-star reputation, Critter Stop opened a branch in the heart of Oklahoma City, with an office just a few miles south of downtown. “After fine-tuning our many different processes over the past 7 years in DFW and cultivating many skilled and experienced team members, we are fortunate to build the branch with well-seasoned Critter Stop employees in the field and in the office,” said Critter Stop owner Chisam Reiter.



The idea of the expansion came from one of the company’s own long-time staff members, Service Expert Adrian Valerio. Valerio wanted to “move closer to family in Oklahoma City, so we are building around him,” Reiter explained and added that “he is a key part of our team, and he wants to bring Critter Stop to OKC, so we are working hand in hand to make it happen.” The move is also made possible thanks to the similarities between the North Texas and Oklahoma City Wildlife Removal: “The services will be largely the same, with only minor tweaks to our services,” Reiter explained, “Also, OKC and DFW are very similar culturally,” he added.



Reiter also talked about adding the company’s first location outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for the first time and said that the main challenge was “building customer awareness and earning customers’ trust as a new brand in the area.” Moreover, Reiter explained that the Critter Stop branches in DFW have “benefitted greatly from receiving many customer referrals from many years of happy customers. It will just take some time in order to service customers well and earn their trust and willingness to refer us to friends and family. But we are looking forward to the opportunity to prove ourselves.”



Reiter is positive that performing services in a different state won’t be a major challenge in and of itself. In addition to both areas requiring similar wildlife removal and pest control services, some of the company’s employees are already familiar with the area: “Our company President, Jonathan Ferreira ACE, is already licensed in the state of Oklahoma and has done considerable work across the state throughout his career.” Reiter added that Service Expert Valerio “has been to Oklahoma City countless times and is very familiar with the city and its unique challenges and opportunities.”



Regarding the benefits the company’s Oklahoma City Pest Control services can bring to local homes and businesses, Reiter said, “Critter Stop has grown to be one of the largest and most trusted pest and wildlife removal companies in DFW. Competing with some of the largest companies in the nation in one of the most competitive markets, we have dialed in our process from start to finish” and added: “We have worked with over 18,000 customers, diligently improving our process, training our people, and earning loyal customers every step of the way.”



Finally, on Critter Stop’s expectations for their first big expansion, Reiter said, “We are thankful the expansion into Oklahoma City gives us the opportunity to continue working with our beloved Service Expert, Adrian Valerio, who we know will bring our high standard for quality and service to Oklahoma City homeowners and business owners.” Reiter concluded, “We are excited to live, breathe, and experience Oklahoma City, its culture, and its people, and we are invigorated by the challenge of building a strong local reputation again from scratch.”



Critter Stop encourages individuals in Oklahoma City seeking permanent solutions to a wide variety of common insects and humane wildlife removal to fill out the contact form on the company’s website to schedule premier Wildlife Control & Pest Control today.



About Critter Stop



Established in 2018, Critter Stop is a locally owned and operated family business that is committed to offering a responsive, high-touch customer service and providing customers across North Texas with permanent solutions to a wide variety of common insects, such as cockroaches, ants, wasps, and wildlife, including mice and rats, as well as the humane removal of squirrels, raccoons and opossums with additional physical fortification of entry points around a building and energy efficient attic insulation services that caters to all insulation brands and types.



