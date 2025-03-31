Disaster Recovery Solutions Global Market Report 2025: Exponential Market Growth Forecasted

The Business Research Company

Disaster Recovery Solutions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So, how has the Disaster Recovery Solutions Market grown in the past, and what is expected in the foreseeable future?

The disaster recovery solutions market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $17.88 billion in 2024 to $23.55 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 31.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing data dependency, growth in cybersecurity threats, adoption of cloud computing, natural disasters and climate change, increasing cybersecurity threats.

What major growth trends can we anticipate in the Disaster Recovery Solutions Market in the upcoming years?

The disaster recovery solutions market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $70.03 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 31.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to hybrid IT environments, rising demand for business continuity, integration of AI and automation, expansion of remote work models, and focus on sustainability in IT, digital transformation, increased data volumes. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning, automation, cloud-based solutions, adoption of cloud computing.

What factors are propelling the growth of the disaster recovery solutions market?

Increasing cybersecurity threats is expected to propel the growth of the disaster recovery solutions market going forward. Cybersecurity threats refer to the risk of unauthorized access, data breaches, or attacks such as malware and ransomware targeting digital systems. The increasing cybersecurity threats are attributed to factors such as increasing digitalization, the proliferation of connected devices, and the growing sophistication of cyber-attack techniques. Disaster recovery solutions help mitigate cybersecurity threats by ensuring that in the event of a data breach, cyberattack, or system failure, critical systems and data can be quickly restored, minimizing downtime, preventing data loss, and enabling organizations to maintain business continuity while safeguarding against further security risks. For instance, in October 2024, according to the data published by Cybersecurity Ventures, a US-based researcher and publisher for cybersecurity data, in 2023, the cost of cybercrime reached $8 trillion, it is equivalent to more than $250,000 per second. This cost is expected to rise to $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. Therefore, the increasing cybersecurity threats is driving the disaster recover solutions market.

Which industry giants are making significant strides in the Disaster Recovery Solutions Market?

Major companies operating in the disaster recovery solutions market are Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Veeam Software, Daisy Group, Commvault Systems Inc., Acxiom LLC, Rubrik Inc., Acronis International GmbH, TierPoint LLC., 11:11 Systems Inc., Unitrends Inc., Evault Inc., Carpathia Hosting LLC, Recovery Point Systems Inc., SunGard Availability Services, Bluelock LLC, Infrascale Inc.

What are some of the emerging trends in the Disaster Recovery Solutions Market?

Major companies operating in the disaster recovery solutions market are focusing on developing automated disaster recovery solution to develop faster, more efficient, and secure disaster recovery options. An automated disaster recovery solution is a system that uses automated processes to quickly restore IT infrastructure and data after a disaster or cyberattack, minimizing downtime and reducing manual intervention. For instance, in November 2022, Protera, a US-based enterprise cloud service provider, launched its Automated Disaster Recovery Solution to help businesses shift from traditional check-box recovery plans to dynamic, real-world testing. This solution allows companies to continuously test, validate, and ensure their processes can effectively respond to cyber-attacks and restore operations with minimal disruption. It employs a sprint-based approach to project delivery that includes phases such as discovery and scoping, detailed planning, implementation, and testing.

How is the Disaster Recovery Solutions Market segmented?

Segments: The disaster recovery solutions market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Service Type: Backup And Recovery, Data Security, Replication, Professional Service

2 By Deployment: Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud, Private Cloud

3 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

4 By End-use: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance BFSI, Government And Public Sector, Healthcare, Information Technology IT And Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Backup And Recovery: Cloud Backup, On-Premises Backup, Hybrid Backup

2 By Data Security: Encryption Services, Identity And Access Management IAM, Threat Detection and Prevention

3 By Replication: Real-Time Data Replication, Storage-Based Replication, Network-Based Replication

4 By Professional Service: Disaster Recovery Planning And Consulting, Managed Disaster Recovery Services, Testing And Compliance Services

Which regions hold a significant market share in the Disaster Recovery Solutions Market?

Regional Insights: North America was the largest region in the disaster recovery solutions market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the disaster recovery solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

