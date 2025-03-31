Leading Driver in the Automotive Grade Smart Cockpit System On Chip SoC Market 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive grade smart cockpit system-on-chip SoC market size has grown significantly in recent years. It experienced a progression from $3.14 billion in 2024 to a projected $3.55 billion in 2025, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.1%. This substantial growth during the historic period can be attributed to the escalating expectations of the consumer, a burgeoning number of connected cars, escalated safety features, increasing demand for advanced in-car infotainment and connectivity solutions, and a pronounced focus on user-centric design.

How Fast Will the Automotive Grade Smart Cockpit System-on-Chip SoC Market Grow?

This market is predicted to see rapid expansion in the coming years. The projections estimate a steep rise to $5.75 billion by 2029, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.8%. This escalation in the forecast period can be accredited to the ascent of over-the-air updates, regulatory thrust for improved vehicle safety standards, development in self-driving and electric cars, increasing the integration of AI and ML in automotive applications, and an accelerated demand for advanced driver assistance systems. Among the crucial trends in the forecast period are the advanced driver assistance systems, evolution of networked automobiles, deeper AI integration, gesture control and touchscreen displays, revolutionary progress in human-machine interface, and the creation of novel automotive connectivity technologies.

The automotive grade smart cockpit system-on-chip SoC market can find a significant driving force in the mounting demand for advanced driver assistance systems. Advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS involve vehicle technologies designed to enhance safety and driving performance. This increasingly sought-after technology extends features such as automatic braking, lane-keeping support, and collision prevention. The escalating demand for advanced driver assistance systems ADAS is fuelled by factors like growing road safety concerns, government regulations, customer preference for safety features, and the expansion in autonomous and electric vehicles.

Which Companies are Leading the Automotive Grade Smart Cockpit System-on-chip SoC Market?

Prominent companies in this market space include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Continental AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, MediaTek Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ECARX, ROHM Semiconductor, UNISOCShanghaiTechnologies Co. Ltd., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., SiEngine Technology Co. Ltd., Telechips Inc., Harman International, Nanjing SemiDrive Technology Ltd.

What Are the New Trends in the Automotive Grade Smart Cockpit System-on-chip SoC Market?

Stakeholder companies in the automotive grade smart cockpit system-on-chip SoC market are focusing on creating advanced artificial intelligence AI powered automotive systems-on-chip SoCs for supporting real-time data processing for infotainment and connectivity applications. AI-powered automotive systems-on-chip SoCs are integrated circuits designed to process abundant data from sensors, cameras, and other sources. An exemplary initiative from March 2024 is the launching of Dimensity Auto Cockpit chipsets for next-gen intelligent vehicles by MediaTek, a US-based semiconductor company.

How is the Automotive Grade Smart Cockpit System-On-Chip SoC Market Segmented?

The automotive grade smart cockpit system-on-chip SoC market report details the following key segments:

1 By Product: Infoainment System-On-Chip SoC, Instrument Cluster System-On-Chip SoC, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ADAS System-On-Chip SoC, Other Products.

2 By Technology: Three-Dimensional 3D Graphics, Artificial Intelligence, Voice Recognition, Connectivity, Other Technologies.

3 By Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles.

With subsegments listing:

1 By Infotainment: Multimedia Processing SoC, Connectivity And Communication SoC, AI-Powered Voice Recognition SoC, Navigation And GPS SoC.

2 By Instrument Cluster: Digital Dashboard SoC, Hybrid Cluster SoC, Real-Time Data Processing SoC, High-Resolution Display SoC.

3 By ADAS: Vision Processing And Sensor Fusion SoC, AI-Based Object Detection And Recognition SoC, Radar And LiDAR Processing SoC, Autonomous Driving Assistance SoC.

4 By Other Products: Electric Vehicle EV Smart Cockpit SoC, Augmented Reality AR Head-Up Display HUD SoC, Gesture Control And Haptics SoC, Cloud-Connected Telematics SoC.

What Regional Developments are present in the Automotive Grade Smart Cockpit System-On-Chip SoC Market?

Asia-Pacific was the biggest region in the automotive grade smart cockpit system-on-chip SoC market in 2024 and is poised to be the paciest growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

