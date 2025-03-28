Notice to Long-Term Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Shareholders: Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf as Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A federal securities fraud class action alleging that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), and certain of its officers failed to disclose to investors that it had improper safeguards in place and was not monitoring which of its employees were accessing the primary database containing sensitive trader information, has survived a motion to dismiss.

WHAT IS HAPPENING: Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of long-term Virtu shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company. This investigation comes as a shareholder securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss.

WHY: A securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2025, a federal Court determined that key allegations were sufficiently pled to survive defendants’ motion to dismiss.

According to the Court’s Order, "essentially anyone at Virtu, including its proprietary traders" could directly access this material non-public information from at least January 2018 through April 2019, and to do so, Virtu traders only needed to use a "widely known and frequently shared username and password."

"The court concludes that plaintiff's 'inference of scienter,' [inference that defendants knew their statements or omissions were false or misleading or acted with reckless disregard for the truth] supported by circumstantial evidence of defendants' reckless failure to inform its investors about the FS Database issue, is 'cogent and at least as compelling as' defendants' opposing inference that they identified the FS Database issue, rectified it, and self-reported it to the SEC, while continuously updating the market on the fact of and substance of the resultant SEC investigation."

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/

