Blaqclouds, Inc. Enters Strategic Partnership Agreement with Nyne Global to Enhance Client Engagement Services

ROBESONIA, Pa., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leader in blockchain technology solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Nyne Global, a premier marketing, consulting, and management firm. This partnership aims to leverage both companies' expertise to deliver innovative client engagement services across various sectors.​

Shannon Hill, President of Blaqclouds, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: "​Teaming up with Nyne Global aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the gap between traditional business practices and emerging blockchain technologies. Together, we can offer unparalleled solutions that drive success for our clients."​

Steve Neil, President of Nyne Global, added: "​Partnering with Blaqclouds allows us to expand our service offerings by integrating cutting-edge blockchain solutions. This collaboration enhances our ability to create impactful strategies that resonate with our clients' core objectives."​

This agreement represents a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, bringing together Blaqclouds' advanced technological capabilities and Nyne Global's strategic marketing expertise. Nyne Global boasts a robust client base, including a well-known crypto project on the Ethereum Chain that is currently piloting the ZEUSxPay platform within its Shopify ecosystem. Upon successful completion of this testing phase, both Blaqclouds and Nyne Global will announce the project publicly.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.

About Nyne Global

Nyne Global (nyneglobal.com) is a full-service marketing, consulting, and management firm led by President Steve Neil. The company provides representation and management to a diverse clientele, including brands, institutions, athletes, and entrepreneurs. Nyne Global specializes in creating innovative solutions that build strong engagements and deliver measurable results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Blaqclouds, Inc.

theAlley.io

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

