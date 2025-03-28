Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,296 in the last 365 days.

Capital Power to release first quarter 2025 results on May 1

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its 2025 first quarter results before the markets open on May 1, 2025. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET).

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 10 GW of power generation at 30 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335        
kperron@capitalpower.com
 Investor Relations:
Roy Arthur
(403) 736-3315
investor@capitalpower.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Capital Power to release first quarter 2025 results on May 1

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more