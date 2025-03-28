E-Commerce Fueling Growth In The Market: A Key Driver Transforming The Digital Ink-Jet Printing On Textiles Market 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Ink-Jet Printing On Textiles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital ink-jet printing on textiles market has seen substantial growth in recent years and is predicted to continue its upward trajectory. It is anticipated that in 2025 the market will reach a valuation of $3.31 billion, showing a healthy compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%, an increase from the $3.02 billion it represented in 2024. The prominent reasons that have accelerated this positive historic growth include a surge in adoption within the fashion industry, a rise in demand for customizable options, a focus on on-demand and custom apparel, increased utilization in the home décor industry, and an overall heightened demand for sustainable fashion.

Is the Digital Ink-Jet Printing On Textiles Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The market size of the digital ink-jet printing on textiles is projected to flourish even more in the coming years, expected to increase to a hefty $4.66 billion by 2029. This future growth, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%, can attributable to the rising popularity of digital sublimation, growing consumer demand for unique and personalized designs, and the emergence of digital textile printing in emerging markets. This report presents a detailed snapshot of the market today, with comprehensive projections for its future.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-ink-jet-printing-on-textiles-global-market-report

What Drives The Digital Ink-Jet Printing On Textiles Market Growth?

The ascending demand for e-commerce is projected to further stimulate the growth of the digital ink-jet printing on textiles market, offering potential online buyers a more personalized experience. E-commerce, referring to the buying and selling of goods and services over the Internet, has increased due to numerous factors. Among these are innovations in mobile technology, digital marketing strategies, advances in logistics and supply chain management, AI's role in customizing the consumer experience, and widely accepted buy-now-pay-later services.

Beyond the retail world, digital ink-jet printing on textiles assists the e-commerce industry by providing cost-effective customization, enabling faster production turnarounds, and offering high-quality, visually appealing designs that cater to consumer preferences. These improvements aim to enhance customer satisfaction and drive sales growth amidst a highly competitive online marketplace. According to data from the United States Census Bureau, U.S. retail e-commerce sales for the third quarter of 2024 swelled to $288.8 billion, an increase of 2.2 percent from the preceding quarter. The rise in e-commerce sales certainly promotes the growth of the digital ink-jet printing on textiles sector.

Who Are The Key Players In The Digital Ink-Jet Printing On Textiles Market?

Major companies leading the way in the digital ink-jet printing on textiles market include Roland DG Corporation, HP Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc., Brother Industries Ltd., and AMICA SYSTEMS Beijing Co. Ltd. These significant market players are known to integrate advanced software into their digital textile printing processes, making them a key component of growth in this sector.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21436&type=smp

How Is The Digital Ink-Jet Printing On Textiles Market Segmented?

The digital ink-jet printing on textiles market has been effectively segmented into:

1 By Type: Direct To Garment Printing, Direct To Fabric Printing, Dye Sublimation Printing, Care Label Printing

2 By Technology: Inkjet Printing, Digital Printing

3 By Application: Clothing Textile, Decorative Textile, Industrial Textile

4 By End User: Apparel Industry, Home Furnishing Industry, Automotive Industry

Diving deeper into the segmentation, we find that Direct To Garment Printing includes Cotton Printing, Polyester Printing, Blended Fabric Printing, Custom Apparel Printing, while Direct To Fabric Printing involves Reactive Dye Printing, Acid Dye Printing, Pigment Printing, Disperse Dye Printing. Dye Sublimation Printing includes Sportswear Printing, Home Textile Printing, Fashion Apparel Printing, Promotional Textile Printing. Care Label Printing incorporates Heat Transfer Label Printing, Wash Care Label Printing, Size And Brand Label Printing, Barcode And QR Code Label Printing.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Digital Ink-Jet Printing On Textiles Market?

From a regional standpoint, North America dominated the digital ink-jet printing on textiles market in 2024. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will see the fastest growth in the coming forecast period. Other areas covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company.

Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-publishing-global-market-report

Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-pc-games-global-market-report

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-payments-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company boasts a repository of over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ geographies. It prides itself on comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1.5 million datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it provides valuable data that helps you to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.