Neurostimulation Devices Market Set to Reach US$ 11.83 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Neurological Disorders and Technological Advancements - The Insight Partners

The global neurostimulation devices market is projected to grow from US$ 5.80 billion in 2022 to US$ 11.83 billion by 2030, fueled by rising neurological disorders and technological advancements. Key growth drivers include FDA approvals, increasing adoption of at-home therapies, and innovations in brain and spinal cord stimulation

US & Canada, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US & Canada, Mar, 28, 2025 (GlobeNewswire) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners,“Neurostimulation Devices Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report”, The neurostimulation devices market is expected to grow from US$ 5.80 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 11.82 billion by 2030; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.





The global neurostimulation devices market is witnessing significant growth owing to factors such as the surging prevalence of neurological disorders and rising cases of spinal cord injuries.

The report carries an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The neurostimulation devices market study focuses on an array of products employed to modulate the activity of the nervous system, often for pain management and neurological disorder treatment.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Newo Corp, LivaNova Plc, Synapse Biomedical, Nalu Medical Inc, ElectroCore, Micro Transponder, and Mainstay Medical are among the major companies operating in the neurostimulation devices market.



Trending Topics: Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) Developments, Brain-Stimulation Headsets for Depression, Regulatory Developments and Medicare Coverage, At-Home Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Etc.





Global Headlines on Neurostimulation Devices

Medtronic Earns US FDA Approval for the World's First Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation System for People with Parkinson's

FDA Approves Boston Scientific Spinal Cord Stimulator Systems for Treatment of Non-Surgical Back Pain

Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Inceptiv Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulator

Boston Scientific Launches WaveWriter Alpha Spinal Cord Stimulator Systems In US





Neurostimulation Devices Market Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The neurostimulation devices market is expected to reach US$ 11.82 billion by 2030 from US$ 5.80 billion in 2022; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Neurostimulation devices are biomedical devices that apply electrical impulses to stimulate or modulate the activity of certain regions of the brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nerve. The devices are commonly used to manage a range of neurological and psychiatric disorders, including chronic pain, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and depression. Technology may involve methods such as deep brain stimulation (DBS), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and spinal cord stimulation (SCS). The neurostimulation devices market has been witnessing rapid growth with the rise in the occurrence of neurological diseases, advancements in neurotechnology, and growing demands for noninvasive and minimally invasive treatments. In addition, increased awareness and acceptability of neurostimulation therapy and the rising aging population benefit the market.



2. Increasing Cases of Spinal Cord Injuries: According to the WHO, 50 million epilepsy cases, 1 billion migraine cases, and 400,000 spinal cord injury cases were recorded in the US in 2022. Spinal cord stimulation is one of the most chosen methods for treating chronic back pain, mainly due to the anatomical and functional abilities of the spinal nerves to control the sensation of pain. As per the article titled "Epidemiology of traumatic spinal cord injuries: a large population-based study," published in April 2022, the overall age-sex standardized incidence rate of traumatic spinal cord injuries was directly related to age in both sexes. According to the same source, in the elderly population aged 65 years or above, the rates were 59.2 and 23.3 per 1 million in males and females, respectively. A subsequent rise in the number of spinal cord surgeries drives the demand for spinal cord stimulators. Therefore, the high incidence of spinal cord injuries stimulates the growth of the neurostimulation devices market.



3. Growing Approvals for Neurostimulation Devices: Manufacturers are investing in efforts to develop novel, advanced products and technologies such as implantable neurostimulation devices. Additionally, the neurostimulation devices market is experiencing an increase in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for novel neurostimulators. In April 2023, the US FDA approved the next-generation, ultra-miniaturized Neuspera System of Neuspera Medical; the product delivers neurostimulation therapy via a wireless platform. The company claims that the ultra-small version of the system helps doctors diagnose deeper anatomy and provides a better patient experience. In January 2023, Axonics, Inc. announced that the US FDA approved its Axonics R20 neurostimulator for treating chronic conditions such as overactive bladder; this improved version of the Axonics R15 is designed to operate over a lifespan of at least 20 years. Therefore, the increasing number of advances and approvals for neurostimulation devices will provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies in the neurostimulation devices market during the forecast period.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2022, North America led the neurostimulation devices market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









Market Segmentation

Based on product, the neurostimulation devices market is segmented into spinal cord stimulators, deep brain stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, and others. The spinal cord stimulators segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.



In terms of application, the neurostimulation devices market is segmented into pain management, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, urinary and fecal incontinence, and others. The pain management segment dominated the market in 2022.



In terms of end user, the neurostimulation devices market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.



The neurostimulation devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.









Conclusion

The neurostimulation devices market is witnessing huge growth, supported by advancements in technology, rising prevalence of neurological conditions, and surging demand for nonsurgical treatment solutions. Major growth drivers include advancements in brain stimulation technologies, including deep brain stimulation (DBS), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and spinal cord stimulation, which serve as innovative approaches for the treatment of conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and depression. The market is also growing with the burgeoning adoption of neurostimulation devices in home settings. Artificial intelligence, real-time data analysis, and wearables are further enhancing device functions, in turn favoring market progress. In addition, enhancements in healthcare infrastructure are expanding patient access to these treatments. With regulatory agencies continuing to certify new devices and efforts being made to revamp reimbursement policies, the neurostimulation devices market is expected to exhibit long-term growth in the future.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including neurostimulation device manufacturers, healthcare providers, medical research institutes, and private equity and venture capital firms—along with valuable insights to navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities successfully.





