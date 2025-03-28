Helport AI to Host First Half Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the first half of fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2024, ongoing initiatives, and recent milestones. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Guanghai Li, and President and Interim Chief Financial Officer Amy Fong, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.
To access the call, please use the following information:
|Date:
|Monday, March 31, 2025
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
|Toll-free dial-in number:
|1-800-274-8461
|International dial-in number:
|1-203-518-9814
|Conference ID (Required for Entry):
|HELPORT
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1712485&tp_key=f52524cadf and via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.
A replay of the webcast will be available after 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time through July 1, 2025.
|Toll-free replay number:
|1-844-512-2921
|International replay number:
|1-412-317-6671
|Replay ID:
|11158521
About Helport AI
Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is an AI technology company dedicated to optimizing customer communication through its digital platform and intelligent software solutions. Offering enterprise-level customer contact services, Helport AI’s mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert. Learn more at www.helport.ai.
Helport AI Investor Relations:
Website: https://ir.helport.ai/
Email: ir@helport.ai
External Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ North America
Direct: 949-491-8235
HPAI@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
