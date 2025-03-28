Toppoint Holdings Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jimmy M. Wong to its Board of Directors

North Wales, PA, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. (“Toppoint Holdings” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Mr. Jimmy M. Wong to its Board of Directors, effective March 25, 2025, replacing Mr. Dingding He, who resigned from the Board on March 23, 2025.

Mr. Wong has also been elected to serve as Chair of the Audit Committee, and as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. He has been designated as the Company’s “audit committee financial expert” as defined under Regulation S-K.

Mr. Wong is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in finance, business, and information technology, with leadership roles spanning North America and the Asia Pacific region. His background includes expertise in financial systems, eCommerce, and management consulting. An accomplished entrepreneur, he founded and led several startups in Hong Kong and China, including Teksen, which merged with HiSoft China in 2005. He then served as CEO of HiSoft Enterprise Solutions Group, supporting a global client base. Earlier in his career, Mr. Wong held senior positions in Asia, including Head of the Asia Oracle Practice at Accenture, where he also led the firm’s global eCommerce initiative. He was also Director of Oracle Consulting Services, advising multinational corporations on the implementation of Oracle financial applications. Mr. Wong began his career in North America, holding consulting and finance roles at Coopers & Lybrand Consulting Group, Digital Equipment Corporation, and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. He holds an MBA, a Master of Applied Science in Engineering, and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Engineering from the University of Ottawa. He was a Certified Management Accountant and a registered Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) in Ontario. He is currently retired.

“We are pleased to welcome Jimmy Wong to the Board of Directors,” said Leo Chan, CEO of Toppoint Holdings. “Jimmy brings a rare combination of global business acumen, deep technical knowledge, and decades of leadership across multiple industries and regions. His extensive international experience—spanning North America and Asia—and his track record of building and scaling technology-driven enterprises will provide invaluable insight as we navigate the next phase of our growth. His expertise in financial systems, enterprise technology, and strategic operations will directly support our ongoing initiatives to modernize our infrastructure, strengthen our financial oversight, and expand into new markets. We look forward to benefiting from his perspective as we continue to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and enhance long-term shareholder value. Additionally, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dingding He for his service and dedication to the Company. His guidance has been instrumental during a transformative period for Toppoint, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

About Toppoint Holdings Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania, Toppoint Holdings Inc. specializes in the transport of wastepaper, scrap metal, and wooden logs for large waste companies, recycling centers, and commodity traders. The Company’s operations extend to major ports, including Newark, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA. With a commitment to growth and innovation, Toppoint Holdings recently expanded into the recycling export transport markets of Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami, FL; Baltimore, MD; and Ensenada, Mexico, as of 2024. The Company also provides trucking and logistics brokerage solutions for plastic and other commodities, servicing key commercial hubs across the U.S. For additional information, please go to https://toppointtrucking.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “seek,” “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

TOPP@crescendo-ir.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.