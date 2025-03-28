Ethos Cannabis Expands Pennsylvania Presence with Aurora Launch and Title Sponsorship at the Pennsylvania Cannabis Convention

MSO Unveils Premium Infused Live Resin Flower and Leads Industry Conversations at Pennsylvania Cannabis Convention

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Cannabis (or “The Company”), a leading multistate operator with a strong presence in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio, announces the launch of Aurora, a new innovative line of infused live resin flower crafted under its Natural Selections brand. Exclusive to Pennsylvania, Aurora elevates the cannabis experience by combining premium, hand-trimmed flower with a potent layer of strain-specific live resin.

Coinciding with this highly anticipated product launch, Ethos Cannabis is also serving as the title sponsor of the 2025 Pennsylvania Cannabis Convention (PACC) on March 30th, where the Company will showcase its innovative products and lead key industry discussions. Attendees can learn about Aurora firsthand at Ethos’ onsite activations, engage with industry experts, and participate in an educational panel addressing pivotal topics in cannabis business and culture.

“Aurora takes our premium hand-trimmed flower and elevates it with a rich coating of strain-specific live resin, reflecting Natural Selections' commitment to craft-level quality at scale,” said Steve Garner, VP of Cultivation at Ethos Cannabis. “But beyond potency, its real advantage is blending flavors from different strains to extract the best of each. We start with top-quality flower, combine them, and create a unique profile you won’t find anywhere else. Many infused products simply add diamonds or kief without considering flavor balance, this one unites two distinct flavors and effects for a truly one-of-a-kind experience.”

Gibran Washington, CEO of Ethos Cannabis, added, “What most impresses me with Aurora is that when you get infused flower, it's usually just coated with the infusion or found at the bottom of the bag. With Aurora, when you break the bud down, you’ll actually see the infusion throughout the entire bud.”

Aurora’s launch, along with Ethos Cannabis’ presence at PACC, reinforces the company’s expanding footprint in Pennsylvania and its commitment to offering premium, high-potency products for cannabis consumers. As Ethos continues to strengthen its presence in the state, Governor Shapiro recently highlighted Gibran Washington in a video following his budget address to showcase how leaders like Ethos Cannabis are shaping the future of cannabis in Pennsylvania.

Beginning March 28th, the Aurora line will debut at all Ethos Cannabis locations across Pennsylvania, featuring five carefully curated strains, each offering a unique infusion of flavors, aromas, and effects:

Tropicana C x Cranberry Z (Sativa) – A fusion of Tropicana C’s citrus aroma with the smooth essence of Cranberry Z live resin, delivering a refreshing, uplifting experience.

(Sativa) – A fusion of Tropicana C’s citrus aroma with the smooth essence of Cranberry Z live resin, delivering a refreshing, uplifting experience. OG Bloobs x Key Lime Kush (Indica) – A bold pairing of OG Bloobs’ sedating effects and Key Lime Kush’s zesty, kushy undertones, creating a terpene-packed, deeply relaxing session.

(Indica) – A bold pairing of OG Bloobs’ sedating effects and Key Lime Kush’s zesty, kushy undertones, creating a terpene-packed, deeply relaxing session. Dosidos x Mallow OG (Indica) – The classic earthy, nutty notes of Dosidos meet the potent, gassy finish of Mallow OG for a rich, full-bodied experience.

(Indica) – The classic earthy, nutty notes of Dosidos meet the potent, gassy finish of Mallow OG for a rich, full-bodied experience. Black Maple x Pura Vida (Hybrid) – Black Maple’s smooth citrus and earthy aroma blends with Pura Vida’s uplifting essence, offering a flavorful and balanced hybrid.

(Hybrid) – Black Maple’s smooth citrus and earthy aroma blends with Pura Vida’s uplifting essence, offering a flavorful and balanced hybrid. Cranberry Z x Dulce De Uva (Hybrid) – The terpene-rich profile of Cranberry Z pairs with Dulce De Uva’s bold, grape-forward notes, delivering a smooth yet vibrant infusion.



As the title sponsor of PACC, Ethos Cannabis is leading conversations on the future of cannabis. Highlights include:

Industry Panels: Women of Ethos Cannabis Moderator : Jessica Winter, Content & Campaigns Marketing Manager Panelists: Julie Power, VP of Retail Operations Jessica VanDeWalle, VP of Wholesale Hannah Lanoue-Carrizo, Senior Manager of Marketing and Customer Experience Vanessa Montesdeoca, Retail Regional Manager Emily Allan, Brands and Trade Marketing Manager Faith Long, Pharmacist and Medical Consultant Topic : How women can feel supported within the cannabis industry and how Ethos Cannabis fosters inclusivity and professional growth Format: 40-minute discussion + 10-minute Q&A session When : Sunday, March 30 at 1:30 PM Heightened Testing Lab Oversight: Are You and Your Lab Partner Ready? Moderator: Mallory Paul, VP of Commercial Development, ACT LAB Panelists : Stan Gourentchik, Director of Processing, Ethos Cannabis Lacey Fleming, Processing Manager, Holistic Industries Nicole Perry, NE Regional Quality Manager, Trulieve Brandon DaLonzo, Sr Director of Sales and Marketing, FarmaceuticalRX Stephanie Zimmerman, MS, Corporate Quality Manager, ACT LAB Jack Weber, Co-Owner, Keystone Cannabis Representative Agency Topic : What increased oversight means for testing labs and cannabis operators and whether new regulations will improve patient safety or create additional barriers. Format : 40-minute discussion + 10-minute Q&A session When : Sunday, March 30th at 1:30 PM





About Ethos Cannabis

Ethos Cannabis is a multi-state operator with operations in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Ethos also boasts four brands in its portfolio, Natural Selections (MA & PA), Eleven (MA & PA), Headliners (MA), and Meigs County (OH). Ethos is a leading vertically integrated, retail-focused platform in the Mid-Atlantic, East Coast, and Midwest markets of the U.S. This platform serves mainstream consumers while expanding the health and wellness market through relationships with Thomas Jefferson University and other academic medical institutions and strategic partnerships. Ethos is dedicated to helping individuals feel and live better through their experiences with cannabis. For more information on Ethos, visit ethoscannabis.com .

Media Contact: ethos@kcsa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.