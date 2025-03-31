In-Depth Analysis of the Cannabis Infused Products Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Forecast: What Does The Future Hold For The Cannabis Infused Products Market?

The cannabis-infused products market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $27.37 billion in 2024 to $33.85 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing legalization, growing consumer awareness, a rise in medical cannabis applications, innovation in product formulations, and expanding distribution channels. This growth is set to continue, with the market size predicted to further expand to $78.51 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 23.4%, spurred on by factors like the rise in demand for wellness products and the growing acceptance of CBD products.

Why Is The Cannabis Infused Products Market Poised For Growth?

Key drivers of this growth include the rise of e-commerce in the retail sector. E-commerce platforms have been instrumental in creating accessibility and convenience for consumers, allowing them to easily purchase a wide range of cannabis-infused products market size for wellness and alternative health solutions. Evidence of this trend is reflected in the growth of U.S. retail e-commerce sales which reached $289.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, marking a 2.1 percent ±0.7% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cannabis Infused Products Market?

Companies that lead the market include Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Trulieve Cannabis Corp., Green Thumb Industries Inc., Cresco Labs Inc., Tilray Inc., Columbia Care Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, MedMen Enterprises Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., and many others. These businesses have been fundamental in providing a variety of cannabis-infused products to cater to the diverse needs of consumers.

Emerging Trends: How Are Industry Players Stepping Up Their Game?

To meet consumer demand and stay competitive, leading companies are focusing on the development of innovative technologies. One such innovation is SōRSE emulsion technology, a patented water-soluble emulsion used to enhance the bioavailability and taste of cannabis-infused beverages and edibles. Companies like Aurora Cannabis Inc. are utilizing this technology to launch a new line of cannabis-infused beverages to create a more consistent and enjoyable consumer experience.

How Is The Global Cannabis Infused Products Market Segmented?

The market is categorized by Product into Skincare, Cosmetics, Haircare, Intimate Lubricants, and Gummies; by Source into Hemp and Marijuana; by Distribution Channel into B2B and B2C; and by End-User into Medical, Personal Use, Pharmaceuticals, and Wellness. Additionally, there are subsegments within these main segments such as CBD-Infused Lotions in Skincare and CBD Gummies within Gummies.

What Are The Major Regions And Their Performance In The Cannabis Infused Products Market?

North America held the leading position in the cannabis-infused products market in 2024. Other regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

