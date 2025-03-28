Employment survey for December 2024 - February 2025

MACAU, March 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that both the general unemployment rate (1.8%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (2.3%) for December 2024 - February 2025 increased by 0.2 percentage points from the previous period (November 2024 - January 2025), as a relatively large number of people looked for jobs after the holidays. Meanwhile, the general underemployment rate dropped further by 0.2 percentage points to 1.1%.

The labour force living in Macao (381,700) and total employment (374,900) went down by 800 and 1,400 respectively from the previous period, and the number of employed residents (283,700) fell by 1,300. Analysed by industry, employment in the Gaming sector and the Construction sector decreased, while that in Retail Trade increased.

Number of the unemployed (6,800) rose by 600 from the previous period. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Restaurants & Similar Activities and Retail Trade. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job went up by 1.9 percentage points to 12.7% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed (4,200) dropped further by 800 from the previous period, with a notable decline in the number of those engaged in Real Estate & Business Activities.

In comparison with December 2023 - February 2024, the general labour force participation rate (67.1%), the general unemployment rate (1.8%) and the general underemployment rate (1.1%) decreased by 0.6, 0.4 and 0.2 percentage points respectively.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 105,400 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force (487,100) decreased by 400 from the previous period.