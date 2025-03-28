Submit Release
The MGTO is monitoring the situation regarding the earthquake that occurred in Myanmar

MACAU, March 28 - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is closely monitoring the situation regarding the earthquake that occurred in Myanmar. So far, the MGTO has not received any requests for information or assistance.

The MGTO immediately contacted Macao’s telecommunication operators to locate mobile users from Macau who are roaming in Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos.

Macau residents who are in Myanmar and nearby areas should stay informed of local news, pay attention to their personal safety, and remain calm while staying in a safe location.

If necessary, Macao residents can call the 24-hour Tourism Hotline +853 2833 3000 for assistance.

