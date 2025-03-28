CE meets with Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs

MACAU, March 28 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Mr Paulo Rangel. The two sides discussed topics such as Macao and Portugal’s continued exchanges and cooperation in judicial and economic fields, as well as in trade and educational matters.

During today’s meeting at the Government Headquarters, the Chief Executive welcomed to Macao Minister Rangel’s delegation and briefed it on the latest developments in Macao and in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Mr Sam stated that Minister Rangel was the first foreign affairs minister he had received since becoming Chief Executive, which also reflected the good relations between Macao and Portugal. Macao and Portugal have a deep historical connection, he noted. After Macao’s return to the motherland, the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government – with strong support from the Central Government – has always adhered to the “One country, two systems” principle, continued to retain continental European legal traditions, traditional culture, and customs, and maintained and expanded exchanges and cooperation with Portugal. At the same time, Macao has been continuously promoting its role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, promoting friendly exchanges and cooperation in various fields. Mr Sam added he looked forward to visiting Portugal in the near future.

Also present at the meeting were: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; Portugal’s Ambassador to China, Mr Paulo Jorge Nascimento; and Consul-General of Portugal in Macao, Mr Alexandre José dos Reis Leitão.