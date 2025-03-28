Daxor Expands Blood Volume Analysis Technology Across Midwest, Wisconsin, and New Jersey Healthcare Networks

Regional Medical Leaders Embrace Daxor’s ezBVA Lab Service

Oak Ridge, TN, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), Daxor, the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces a significant expansion into three regional healthcare facilities across the U.S. These facilities will use Daxor's Tennessee-based ezBVA Lab, a CLIA-certified facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The ezBVA Lab delivers comprehensive blood volume analysis (BVA) results within 24 hours for both inpatient and outpatient settings, improving patient outcomes while reducing costs.

Recent sales wins include:

A prominent Midwest academic medical center has integrated Daxor’s BVA technology to enhance outpatient cardiovascular care, marking a significant advancement in regional heart health management

A Wisconsin primary health center has deployed Daxor’s BVA solution to improve outpatient syncope assessment and treatment, demonstrating the technology's versatility in clinical settings

A premier cardiovascular care program in Southern New Jersey has adopted Daxor’s BVA technology across inpatient and outpatient settings, underscoring the solution's broad clinical utility and growing reputation in specialized cardiac care

“The expansion of our BVA technology continues with the addition of these diverse healthcare leaders," said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor's CEO and President. From pioneering Midwest academic medical centers and a leading New Jersey cardiovascular institute, our technology is increasingly becoming integral to advanced clinical practice, demonstrating its versatility and growing significance in modern healthcare. Our 98% accurate diagnostic enables physicians to deliver tailored fluid management that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs. Through our ezBVA Lab service, we are expanding our capabilities and furthering our mission to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with BVA."

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking projections are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

