PMGC Holdings Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (the “Company,” “PMGC,” “we,” or “our”) today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K (“Annual Report”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Annual Report is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov under the company’s filings, as well as on the Company’s investor relations website.

PMGC remains dedicated to innovative solutions and delivering long-term value for its shareholders. As part of its strategic growth initiatives, the Company has engaged in an active search for acquisition opportunities involving operating businesses and assets with the potential to drive meaningful revenue growth and enhance shareholder value.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

IR Contact:

IR@pmgcholdings.com

