Experts from the American Institutes for Research to Share Insights at National Conference on Adult Education and Learning

Arlington, Va., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2025 Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) National Conference, being held March 30 – April 2 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Expanding Horizons,” and will provide best practices and training on adult education topics to 3,000 attendees. COABE is a national organization that represents adult educators across the U.S., supporting professional development, research, and other opportunities to advance adult education and literacy programs, and hosts the world’s largest conference specifically designed for adult educators, administrators, state staff, caseworkers, and learners.

AIR experts will present on a variety of topics, including research and practical solutions for digital tools to support teaching and learning; identifying factors affecting persistence, progress, and high school credential attainment; and more. AIR is a strand partner and may be found at booth 513 in the exhibit hall.

AIR has deep expertise and knowledge in adult learning, conducting rigorous research and providing technical assistance to stakeholders across the country. To learn more, visit the AIR Adult Education Research and Technical Assistance Center (AERTAC).

COABE conference sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in CDT). For more information, visit the COABE conference website.



Monday, March 31, 2025

8:00 – 9:10 a.m.

Research and Practical Solutions: Digital Tools to Support Teaching and Learning from the CREATE Network (In-Person)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Amanda Ahlstrand, Stephanie Cronen, and Neha Nanda

11:50 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Planning and Implementing Change Initiatives for Adult Educators: Impact of the LEAD Institute (Virtual)

AIR Presenter/Author: Hanna Schlosser

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

8:00 – 9:10 a.m.

Adult Education Research: Identifying Factors Affecting Persistence, Progress, and High School Credential Attainment (Hybrid)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Neha Nanda and Amani Talwar

11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Research-Informed Digital Content for Integrating Skills that Matter in Real-World Subject Areas (In-Person)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Stephanie Cronen, Neha Nanda, and Amani Talwar

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health, and the workforce. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

