REE Automotive to Report Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on April 29, 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive technology company that develops and builds software-defined electric vehicles, today announced it will report its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results before market opens on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

A webcast and conference call will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Investors may submit questions for consideration by emailing investors@ree.auto.

Event: REE’s Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Conference Call Dial-In: LINK

Webcast Registration: LINK

Add to calendar: LINK

To learn more about REE Automotive’s patented technology and unique value proposition that position the company to break new ground in e-mobility, visit www.ree.auto.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE) is a technology company enabling the next generation of software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Powered by REE® vehicles manage operations and features through proprietary software, enhancing safety, modularity and performance in passenger and commercial vehicles. At the core of REE’s SDV technology is a single unified layer powered by the company’s system-on-chip, redundant architecture capable of real-time, complex decision making on vehicle dynamics, energy management and autonomy. REE has a global supply chain managed by multibillion dollar international supplier, Motherson Group, REE’s second largest investor. Together with a leading automotive manufacturer in Detroit, REE can produce Powered by REE vehicles at scale without the need for capital-intensive investment. REE’s SDV technology licensing is a solution for OEMs seeking to improve their cost structure, reduce time to market and enhance their product offering. The company is targeting the first deliveries of its flagship P7-C electric truck in the first half of 2025, and plans for continued growth by completing, not competing with global OEM’s future vehicle lineups. With a validated and certified SDV architecture, REE helps automakers and fleet operators unlock new mobility possibilities. Learn more at www.ree.auto.

Media Contact

Malory Van Guilder

Skyya PR for REE Automotive

+1 651-335-0585

ree@skyya.com

Investor Contact

Dana Rubinstein

Chief Strategy Officer for REE Automotive

investors@ree.auto

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.