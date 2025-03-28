Leading Factor Driving The Desktop 3d Printing Market In 2025: The Growth Of The Market Driving Demand

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world looks towards a digital future, the desktop 3d printing global market report showcases how the burgeoning 3D printing market is thriving. Having skyrocketed from a size of $4.21 billion in 2024 to an estimated $4.92 billion in 2025, this industry is demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.1%.

Why and how has the desktop 3D printing market expanded in such a manner?

The answer lies in several concurrent factors that have come into play. The growing demand for prototyping, a rise in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs, support for innovation from the government and educational establishments, the increasing adoption rate within the healthcare and medical sectors, and a trend towards customization and personalization in manufacturing have all contributed to this growth.

Looking to the future, the increase appears set to maintain its rapid pace. The desktop 3D printing market size is projected to soar to $9.16 billion in 2029, maintaining an impressive CAGR of 16.8%. Numerous factors are contributing to this anticipated growth. Home-based entrepreneurship for custom products is on the rise, as are applications in the medical and dental fields. The shift towards sustainability and eco-friendly production, alongside the burgeoning interest in rapid prototyping for small businesses and startups, are also expected to drive market growth. The period forecasts several key trends, such as integration with advanced materials, sustainability and eco-friendly materials, artificial intelligence integration, advancements in printer capabilities, and multi-material 3D printing.

What Drives The Desktop 3d Printing Market Growth?

Another major driving force behind the growth of the desktop 3D printing market going forward is the escalating interest in DIY do it yourself projects. These refer to activities where individuals create, build, or repair things on their own, typically without professional assistance. This DIY trend is tied to several factors, including cost savings, increased access to tools and materials, a desire for personalization, and the satisfaction and accomplishment achieved from completing projects independently. Desktop 3D printing has become a critical tool for DIY enthusiasts, affording them an accessible and cost-effective way to create custom parts, tools, or prototypes from the comfort of home.

This surging DIY trend was brought to light by Houzz, a US-based software development platform, which revealed in 2023 that kitchen and bathroom remodels were the most popular DIY projects. More homeowners upgraded these areas in 2022 28% and 25%, respectively compared to 2021 27% and 24%, respectively. Therefore, this burgeoning DIY scene is driving the growth of the desktop 3D printing market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Desktop 3d Printing Market?

In the face of this rapid growth, major companies in the desktop 3D printing market are making their mark, including MakerBot Industries LLC, Prusa Research s.r.o., Zortrax S.A., Monoprice Inc., Artillery 3D Technology Co. Ltd., XYZprinting Inc., LulzBot, FAME 3D Inc., Zhejiang Flashforge 3D Technology Co. Ltd., Raise 3D Technologies Inc., Shenzhen Elegoo Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Wanhao 3D Technology Co. Ltd., Robo 3D Inc., Fusion3 Innovations LLC, Zhejiang Qidi Technology Co. Ltd., Anycubic 3D Technology Co. Ltd., Phrozen Tech Co. Ltd., Voxelab, Peopoly Limited

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Desktop 3d Printing Market?

Not content to rest on their laurels, these companies are continuously developing innovative products, such as professional desktop 3D printers, to enhance printing accuracy, speed, and material compatibility across various sectors. Such devices are high-quality, precision 3D printing tools designed for use in professional, engineering, and design sectors, boasting improved print resolution, larger build volumes, and material compatibility for prototyping and small-scale production.

Case in point: In June 2023, China-based tech company HeyGears Tech Group Ltd. launched UltraCraft Reflex, a professional desktop 3D printer intended for high-precision consumer and industrial applications. This compact, user-friendly printer integrates industrial-grade 3D printing technology and features AI-driven printing capabilities, resulting in smooth surfaces and stable performance akin to injection-molded results.

How Is The Desktop 3d Printing Market Segmented?

The desktop 3D printing market is broadly segmented in this report, with divisions based on:

1 Components: Hardware, Software, Services

2 Technology: Stereolithography, Fuse Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Digital Light Processing

3 Application: Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts

4 End Users: Individuals Or Hobbyists, Small And Medium Enterprises, Educational Institutions, Research And Development, Industrial Manufacturers

Further sub-segments include:

1 Hardware: 3D Printers, Print Heads And Extruders, Build Platforms And Enclosures, Power Supply Units

2 Software: 3D Modeling Software, Slicing Software, Simulation And Optimization Software, Printer Control Software

3 Services: Consulting And Training Services, Maintenance And Repair Services, Custom Design And Prototyping Services, Subscription And Cloud-Based Services

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Desktop 3d Printing Market?

In terms of geographical locations, North America led the desktop 3D printing market in 2024, with other regions discussed in the report including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

