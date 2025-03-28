Spinal Stenosis Treatment Global Market Report 2025: Highlights, Forecasts And Key Players

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spinal stenosis treatment market has seen consistent growth in recent years. It is projected to climb from $10.20 billion in 2024 to $10.64 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.4%. This progression during the historic period is attributed to the increasing prevalence of degenerative spinal conditions, an expanding global elderly population, heightened awareness of spine-related disorders, an increase in healthcare spending and insurance coverage, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Are there significant growth projections in the spinal stenosis treatment market?

From 2025 onwards, the spinal stenosis treatment market is set for steady expansion. By 2029, it is predicted to reach $12.45 billion, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.0%. This rate of growth in the forecast period is driven by factors such as the rise in spinal stenosis and degenerative conditions, increased adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, a growing demand for non-surgical treatment options, and an increased focus on pain management and regenerative therapies. Significant trends during this forecast period include advancements in implant and device technology, adoption of telehealth and digital health solutions, a supportive regulatory landscape and favorable reimbursement policies, integration of AI and robotics in surgical planning and treatment, focus on personalized treatment approaches, and patient-specific solutions.

What are the key driving factors to the growth of spinal stenosis treatment market?

The growth of the spinal stenosis treatment market is expected to be driven by an increase in the prevalence of spinal disorders going forward. Spinal disorders encompass conditions affecting the spine's bones, discs, nerves, or soft tissues, causing pain, mobility issues, or neurological symptoms. The rising prevalence of spinal disorders is driven by factors such as aging, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, poor posture, occupational risks, and improved diagnosis. Spinal stenosis treatments are utilised in spinal disorders to alleviate nerve compression, reduce pain, and improve mobility in conditions such as degenerative disc disease and herniated discs. By example, in May 2023, according to Spinal Cord, Inc., a US-based medical device company, 18,000 new spinal cord injury SCI cases are reported annually in the United States, with an estimated 302,000 individuals currently living with SCI nationwide. Thus, the increase in the prevalence of spinal disorders is propelling growth in the spinal stenosis treatment market.

Who are the key players in the spinal stenosis treatment market?

Notable companies operating in the spinal stenosis treatment market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., Orthofix Holdings Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Alphatec Spine Inc, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Spinal Elements Inc., Xtant Medical Holdings Inc., Precision Spine Inc., Spineart SA, Yungjin Pharm Co. Ltd, Zavation Medical Products LLC, Aurora Spine Corporation, & Empirical Spine Inc.

What significant advancements are the market leaders focusing on?

Players within the spinal stenosis treatment market are honing in on advanced innovations, such as minimally invasive surgery MIS implants. These advances aim to enhance minimally invasive surgical options, improve patient outcomes, and reduce recovery times. MIS implants are medical devices designed for implantation using minimally invasive surgical techniques, which reduce trauma, recovery time, and complications compared to traditional open surgery. In July 2022, Aurora Spine, a US-based medical device company, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA clearance to extend the use of its ZIP MIS implants for lumbar spinal stenosis. This condition occurs when the spinal canal narrows, causing back and leg pain. Previously, the implants were approved for degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, trauma, and tumors. This new approval enables physicians to treat a broader patient group, thus expanding treatment options for those suffering from spinal stenosis.

How is the Global Spinal Stenosis Treatment Market segmented?

The spinal stenosis treatment market covered in this report is segmented by:

Type: Cervical Stenosis, Lumbar Stenosis

Treatment: Medication, Physical Therapy, Surgery, Other Treatments

End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Cervical Stenosis: Physical Therapy, Medications, Spinal Injections, Decompression Surgery, Spinal Fusion

Lumbar Stenosis: Pain Management, Epidural Steroid Injections, Minimally Invasive Procedures, Laminectomy, Artificial Disc Replacement

What are the regional insights of the spinal stenosis treatment market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the spinal stenosis treatment market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Regions covered in this spinal stenosis treatment market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

