Cellulosic Polymers Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Cellulosic Polymers Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

It will grow to $16.23 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.” — The Business Research Company

The cellulosic polymers market has witnessed a rapid expansion in recent years, increasing from $10.17 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $11.19 billion in 2025. This indicates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.0%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include a rising demand for sustainable materials, expanding eco-friendly packaging solutions, increased government support for biodegradable products, and an expanding food and beverage industry coupled with a demand for improved performance in paints and coatings.

Is the Cellulosic Polymers Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Over the next few years, the cellulosic polymers market is expected to demonstrate robust growth, rising to an estimated $16.23 billion by 2029. This expansion at a CAGR of 9.7% can be largely attributed to numerous factors such as the increasing consumer preference for sustainable and biodegradable products, the growing construction industry demanding eco-friendly materials, heightened environmental awareness influencing purchasing decisions, and committed governmental policies advocating the use of bio-based materials.

What Drives The Cellulosic Polymers Market Growth?

The surge in market growth is also affected by the expanding demand for health and wellness products requiring safe packing solutions. The forecast period also highlights significant trends, notable among them are advancements in technology that have made the production of specialty cellulose products feasible, growing interest in circular economy practices encouraging recycling and reusability, and increased consumer interest in sustainable and natural materials.

Notably, the increasing popularity of personal care products is expected to drive the growth of the cellulosic polymer market going forward. This sector includes a vast array of items for hygiene, grooming and enhancing appearance, skincare, haircare, oral care, cosmetics, and fragrances. The surge in popularity is fueled by increased consumer awareness of health and wellness, an emphasis on personal grooming, aesthetics, and the impact of social media trends.

Cellulosic polymers are widely used in personal care products as thickeners, stabilizers, and film-forming agents, aiding in enhancing the texture, viscosity, and product performance. According to a report published by the British Beauty Council, in 2024, the personal care sector contributed £27.2 billion $30.44 billion to the GDP, marking an 11% rise compared to 2023, due to a 10% increase in household spending on personal care products and services in the UK.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cellulosic Polymers Market?

Prominent companies operating in the cellulosic polymers market include Dow Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, and others. These companies, along with others in the sector, are making significant strides towards the adoption of biodegradable alternatives, like natural fibers and plant-based materials. For instance, in March 2022, Japan's Polyplastics Group introduced PLASTRON LFT, an eco-friendly material composed of specially formulated regenerated cellulose fibers, contributing to a decrease in carbon footprint and supporting sustainability objectives.

How Is The Cellulosic Polymers Market Segmented?

The cellulosic polymers market encompasses:

1 By Type: Cellulose Esters, Cellulose Ethers

2 By Application: Paints And Coatings, Flexible Packaging, Skin Care, Print Laminations, Other Applications

3 By End User: Food And Beverage, Building And Construction, Personal And Cosmetic Care, Medical And Pharmaceutical, Other End Users

With subsegments including:

By Cellulose Esters: Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Propionate, Cellulose Butyrate, Cellulose Acetate Propionate, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate

By Cellulose Ethers: Methyl Cellulose MC, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose HPMC, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose HEC, Carboxymethyl Cellulose CMC, Ethyl Cellulose EC

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Cellulosic Polymers Market?

In 2024, the largest region in the cellulosic polymers market was Asia-Pacific, including countries like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

