HAAS Alert Showcases Connected Safety Solutions at Netherlands Road Safety Experience Event with Multiple OEMs

Chicago, USA, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert, the leader in connected vehicle and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) safety technology, showcased its Safety Cloud platform capabilities at the Road Safety Experience hosted by the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management held yesterday in Amersfoort, Netherlands. Connected vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, Škoda, and Stellantis communicated in real-time with Safety Cloud to deliver emergency vehicle warning messages to drivers via the infotainment screen, navigation system, and instrument cluster, improving driver awareness and reducing the risk of collisions on the road.

HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud platform connects passenger and commercial vehicles to a global network of emergency vehicles, infrastructure, and unexpected roadway hazards. The solution is already delivering real-time safety messages to millions of Stellantis and Volkswagen vehicles in North America and tens of millions of mobile navigation users globally via Waze and other navigation apps.

In 2023, HAAS Alert expanded its business into Europe to address similar road safety challenges caused by the lack of real-time information sharing between all roadway users. Safety Cloud has quickly gained traction in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Hungary, and other European countries. As part of the Netherlands Road Safety Experience event, HAAS Alert collaborated with three vehicle manufacturers to showcase connected vehicle safety experiences:

Mercedes-Benz’s Car-to-X Communication service was launched in 2016 in Europe initially to deliver safety warning messages between its connected vehicles based on hazards detected by vehicle sensors. In September 2024, HAAS Alert and Mercedes-Benz R&D North America launched an Emergency Vehicle Alerts Beta to allow its drivers in the United States to evaluate a new Car-to-X safety feature. The demonstration at the Netherlands Road Safety Experience Day leverages that Car-to-X feature developed in North America and could be added to production vehicles in Europe and North America in the future.

Škoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, has been a leader in connected roadway safety since launching its Traffication infotainment application in 2021 as part of Škoda Connect. Traffication runs in the background to complement the infotainment system’s navigation function and provides drivers with relevant traffic warnings on an ongoing basis, regardless of whether the navigation system is activated or not. Currently, Traffication delivers wrong way driver, broken down vehicle, severe weather, and other traffic-related alerts to drivers. Škoda has partnered with HAAS Alert to test and demonstrate emergency vehicle warnings into Traffication, with potential plans later this year to fully incorporate these warnings into production vehicles.

Stellantis unveiled its Emergency Vehicle Alert Service in North America at CES in January 2022. Since then, drivers in compatible model year 2018 and newer vehicles receive real-time safety alerts about emergency vehicles, tow trucks, disabled vehicles, road work, and other hazards. The demonstration at the Netherlands Road Safety Experience Day showcases the adaptability of Stellantis’ global connected vehicle software platform for the European market.

Jeremy Agulnek, SVP Connected Vehicle at HAAS Alert, says that the Netherlands Road Safety Experience was a great way to highlight the current state and future possibilities of the intelligent transportation system market. “The Dutch government has made important investments in its digital infrastructure to enable innovative companies like HAAS Alert and cutting-edge vehicle manufacturers to make roadways safer and smarter in the Netherlands. This is a model for other European countries to follow.”

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert is a leader in connected vehicle safety technology, offering real-time safety alerts and situational awareness to drivers, fleets, and municipalities. Their platform is designed to protect road users by delivering critical, time-sensitive alerts about hazards on the road, such as emergency vehicles, accidents, and other potential risks.

About Netherlands Road Safety Experience

At this event, you will witness live demonstrations that allow you to engage directly with the technology and its users, from an emergency service, public procurement, technological and human behavior perspective. Multiple industry partners will present integrations across various platforms, including mobile applications, CarPlay/Android Auto, and in-vehicle dashboard systems. This showcase illustrates how different components work together to improve communication between for example emergency vehicles and other road users. More information can be found at https://www.roadsafetyexperience.nl/.

