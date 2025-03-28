Key Driver of the 5G Network Security Market in 2025: Rising Cyber Threats Drive Growth Amid Digital Expansion

The Business Research Company

5G Network Security Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has the 5G Network Security Market Grown and What Can We Expect in Future?

The 5G network security market size has witnessed an exponential growth in recent years. From $4.75 billion in 2024, the market is set to grow to $6.55 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 37.7%. Factors such as increasing adoption of 5G networks, a rise in investments in network security, the innovation of connected devices, increasing demand for secure connectivity solutions, and a broader applicability of 5G network have contributed to this substantial growth.

The future of the 5G network security market appears promising, with projections indicating an increase to a staggering $23.28 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 37.3%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rising demand for cloud-based security solutions, surging cyber threats, growing demand for end-to-end security solutions, escalating concerns over privacy, and an increased awareness regarding malware.

What Are the Significant Factors Driving the 5G Network Security Market?

A significant force driving the growth of the 5G network security market is the escalating number of cyber threats. These threats refer to malicious activities or attacks aimed at compromising the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of digital systems, networks, and data. A surge in cyber threats can be traced back to the increasing digitization of businesses, an upsurge in cloud computing, growth in remote workplaces, and sophisticated cybercriminal tactics.

Who Are the Pivotal Players in the 5G Network Security Market?

The 5G network security market sees operation from major companies such as AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., RTX Corporation, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Thales SA, ZTE Corporation, ATOS SE, Palo Alto Network Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, F5 Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Trend Micro Inc., and CSG Systems International Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the 5G Network Security Market?

There has been a focus on developing innovative solutions such as end-to-end private 5G security solutions. These solutions enhance network protection, ensure data privacy, and combat cyber threats in 5G environments. Such comprehensive sets of security measures defend private 5G networks from cyber threats, securing data transmission, user authentication, encryption, and threat detection throughout the network infrastructure.

How is the 5G Network Security Market Segmented?

The 5G network security market breaks down into multiple segments:

1 By Type: Solutions, Services

2 By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3 By Security Type: Radio Acess Network RAN Security, Core Security

4 By Threat Type: Cyberattacks On 5G Infrastructure, Distributed Denial of Service DDos Attacks, Malware And Ransomware, Man-In-The-Middle Attacks

5 By End-users: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Information Technology IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Retail And Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Solutions: Next-Generation Firewalls NGFW, Intrusion Detection And Prevention Systems IDPS, Distributed Denial-Of-Service DDoS Protection, Identity And Access Management IAM, Security Information And Event Management SIEM

2 By Services: Managed Security Services, Professional Services, Risk Assessment and Compliance, Incident Response And Forensics, Security Consulting

Which Regions Are Spearheading the 5G Network Security Market?

North America was the largest region in the 5G network security market in 2024. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the future. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

