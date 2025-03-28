Global 5G Fronthaul And Backhaul Equipment Market Projected Growth to $26.71 Billion at a CAGR of 33.4% by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's 5G Fronthaul And Backhaul Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment market has rapidly expanded in recent years. The market size, which was valued at $6.30 billion in 2024, is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 33.8% to reach $8.43 billion in 2025. This significant growth during the historic period has been largely driven by various factors, including the increasing popularity and expansion of the 5G network connectivity technology, demand for higher data speeds and capacity, supportive government policies, and a general rise in demands for faster internet speeds and increasing smartphone penetration.

What will be the size and growth rate of the 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment market in the coming years?

The market for 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment is expected to experience exponential growth in the forthcoming years. By 2029, it is expected to reach $26.71 billion at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 33.4%. Factors attributed to this predicted growth include the increasing adoption of internet subscribers, the emerging adoption of mobile networking, the need for better bandwidth connectivity, a rise in the use of Internet of Things IoT solutions, and the growth of business applications across various industry verticals.

Moreover, there are major trends in the forecast period that are expected to affect market growth. These include the expansion of IoT devices, the integration of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning MI, collaboration and partnerships within the industry, a focus on operational efficiency, and advancements in 5G technology.

Why is the number of internet subscribers an important factor driving the 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment market growth?

A growing number of internet subscribers is expected to be a significant factor propelling the market growth in the coming years. Such subscribers comprise individuals or organizations with active internet service subscriptions that allow them to access online networks via wired or wireless connections.

There are numerous reasons for the increasing number of internet subscribers. These include increasing smartphone penetration, the expansion of 5G and fiber-optic infrastructure, adoption of digital services, affordability of mobile data plans, and government initiatives to promote internet accessibility in rural and underserved areas. 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment helps improve the experience of internet subscribers by ensuring high-speed, low-latency connectivity, enabling seamless data transmission, enhancing network reliability, and expanding coverage to ensure uninterrupted digital access.

For example, in February 2024, according to the International Telecommunication Union, a Switzerland-based specialized agency, the number of global internet users grew from 5.1 billion in 2022 to 5.4 billion in 2023. This remarkable growth in the number of internet subscribers is a driving force for the expansion of the 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment market.

Who are the key industry players in the 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment market?

The 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment market is dominated by a number of significant companies, including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Fujitsu Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., CommScope Holding Company Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Infinera Corporation, Keysight Technologies Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Calix Inc., Sierra Wireless Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., and Radwin Ltd.

What is the recent trend in the innovations of the 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment market?

Many major companies in the 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment market have been concentrating on developing innovative technologies to enhance network performance and scalability. These wireless communication technologies include devices and infrastructure that transmit data, voice, and video signals over wireless networks. Components include antennas, base stations, routers, transmitters, and receivers that are used in mobile, satellite, and radio frequency communications.

For instance, in January 2023, NEC Corporation, a Japan-based information technology company, developed a power amplifier. This will be essential for wireless communication devices and mobile access devices that are used in fronthaul and backhaul networks. It features enhanced power efficiency, which aids in reducing energy consumption while maintaining superior signal amplification for long-distance communication. The amplifier ensures seamless connectivity between base stations and core networks, and its compact design and integration capabilities allow for effortless deployment in next-generation mobile networks. This is a step towards improved network performance and scalability.

How is the 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment market segmented?

The market for 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment is segmented in several ways:

1 By Type: Fixed, Wireless

2 By Equipment: Fronthaul, Backhaul

3 By Industry: Transportation And Logistics, Government And Defense, Commercial, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Other Industries

There are also various subsegments within these categories. For instance, the Fixed type includes Fiber Optic Backhaul, Microwave Fixed Backhaul, Satellite Backhaul, Copper-Based Backhaul, and Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial HFC Backhaul. Additionally, the Wireless type includes Millimeter Wave mmWave Wireless, Microwave Wireless, Terrestrial Microwave, Free-Space Optics FSO Wireless, and 5G New Radio NR Wireless.

Where is the 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment market mostly located, and which region is expected to witness the fastest growth?

According to the 5G fronthaul and backhaul equipment Global Market Report 2025, North America held the largest market share in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

