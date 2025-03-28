Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Stoma Or Ostomy Care Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Forecast

The Business Research Company

Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by increasing cases of colorectal and bladder cancer, along with rising incidences of inflammatory bowel diseases among others, the stoma or ostomy care market has observed steady growth in recent years. As per the Stoma or Ostomy Care Global Market Report 2025, the market valued at $3.69 billion in 2024 is projected to reach $3.90 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%.

How Will the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market Evolve in the Next Few Years?

In the following years, the stoma or ostomy care market is slated to demonstrate robust growth, reaching $4.83 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The forecasted growth is attributable to several factors like the growing geriatric population worldwide, heightened awareness about stoma care and ostomy products, and an increased focus on patient-centric care. Moreover, key trends such as advancements in ostomy care products, integration of virtual fitness trends, progressive smart technology integrations, collaborations and partnerships, and incorporation of AI in product development are expected to contribute significantly to this growth.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21290&type=smp

The Rising Cancer Incidences: Market Driver or Challenge?

The market's upward trajectory correlates with the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer. Rising due to factors such as an aging population, lifestyle changes, and genetic susceptibility, colorectal cancer begins in the colon or rectum. Stoma or ostomy care proves crucial in managing colorectal cancer, providing necessary support through ostomy bags, skin barriers, and other accessories. These aids in waste management, prevent infections, and enhance patient comfort, underlining the importance of proper post-surgical care and lifestyle adaptation for improving quality of life after colorectal cancer treatment.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stoma-or-ostomy-care-global-market-report

Who are the Key Players in the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market?

Major companies operating in the stoma or ostomy care market include 3M Company, Henkel AG, B. Braun SE, Smith & Nephew plc, Coloplast Corporation, ConvaTec Group PLC, Salts Healthcare Ltd., Hollister Incorporated, Cymed Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company, ALCARE Co. Ltd., and more.

How is Technological Innovation Shaping the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market?

In a significant trend, prominent firms in the stoma or ostomy care market are leveraging technological innovations like customizable convexity design. This technology capitalizes on adjustable tension location and convex depth in ostomy barriers, facilitating a tailored-fit that enhances stoma protrusion and overall comfort. An apt example is Convatec Group's April 2024 launch of Esteem Body with Leak Defense in the U.S., a one-piece soft convexity ostomy system designed for various body types and stoma shapes.

How is the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market Segmented?

The stoma or ostomy care market, according to categories discussed in the report, segments as follows:

1 By Product Type: Ostomy Bags, Skin Barriers, Pastes And Powders, Other Accessories

2 By Surgery Type: Ileostomy, Colostomy, Urostomy

3 By System Type: One-piece System, Two-piece System

4 By End User: Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers ASCs, Clinics

Subsegments:

1 By Ostomy Bags: One-Piece Systems, Two-Piece Systems, Drainable Bags, Closed Bags

2 By Skin Barriers: Solid Skin Barriers, Moldable Skin Barriers, Extended Wear Skin Barriers

3 By Pastes And Powders: Stoma Pastes, Stoma Powders, Barrier Rings

4 By Other Accessories: Adhesive Removers, Belt And Straps, Deodorizers, Cleansing Wipes

What is the Regional Outlook for the Stoma or Ostomy Care Market?

North America overshadows all regions as the largest regional market for stoma or ostomy care in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to race ahead as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Ostomy Drainage Bags Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ostomy-drainage-bags-global-market-report

Ostomy Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ostomy-devices-global-market-report

Natural Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-skin-care-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.