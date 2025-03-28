The 5G Antenna Global Market On Pace To Reach $45.40 Billion By 2029; Driven By Mobile Phone Usage

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advent of 5G technology and the rising consumer demand for high-speed, low latency data have set the 5G antenna market on a path of rapid growth. The market size is expected to surge from $23.34 billion in 2024 to an impressive $27.61 billion in 2025. This translates to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.3%. Factors such as the steep rise in mobile data traffic, escalating investments in smart city infrastructure, and the widespread use of small cells for urban network density have been instrumental in driving this surge during the historic period. Moreover, the burgeoning popularity of video streaming and AR/VR applications have further propelled the market forward.

What do future market growth projections reveal?

In the upcoming years, the 5G antenna market is slated for even greater expansion. By 2029, the market size is anticipated to skyrocket to $45.40 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 13.2%. Key factors underpinning this growth include the mounting demand for high-speed internet, increasing deployment of small cell infrastructure, a sharp rise in popularity of cloud gaming and AR/VR applications, and a growing focus on energy-efficient, compact antenna designs. Additionally, the burgeoning need for private 5G networks in enterprises is also forecasted to boost the market size. Trends that are set to define the market trajectory include the integration of beamforming and smart antenna technologies, advancements in antenna design and materials, heavy investments in R&D for next-generation antenna technologies, and regulatory developments driving standardization.

What is driving the growth of the 5G antenna market?

The ever-increasing usage of mobile phones is a pivotal driver fueling the growth of the 5G antenna market. The ubiquitous presence of mobile phones, used for voice calls, text messages, and internet access has significantly been boosted by technological advancements, enhanced connectivity, and communication, combined with the convenience of portability. Coupled with this, the growing popularity of social media and entertainment has also spurred mobile phone usage.

Who are the key industry players in the 5G Antenna Market?

Prominent companies operating in the 5G antenna market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., T-Mobile US Inc., AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Orange S.A., QUALCOMM Incorporated, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, among others. These key players are continually engaged in product development and innovation, creating more opportunities for the market's growth.

Are there any emerging trends shaping the growth of the 5G Antenna Market?

Companies in the 5G antenna market are gravitating towards the development of innovative products such as massive multiple input multiple output antennas. These innovative solutions amplify network capacity, enhance data throughput, and decrease interference. This, in turn, smoothens the deployment of 5G technology. In October 2022, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., launched the maxwell platform and X2 Antenna, aimed at achieving efficient 5G deployment, enhancing network coverage and capacity, and supporting the evolution of 5G multi-antenna technologies.

How is the market segmented?

The 5G antenna market is categorized by:

1 Type: Switched Multi-Beam Antenna, Adaptive Array Antenna

2 Technology: Single Input Multiple Output, Multiple Input Single Output, Multiple Input Multiple Output

3 Application: Mobile Phones, Factory Automation, Connected Vehicles, Internet Of Things, and Others Applications

Subsegments are:

1 Switched Multi-Beam Antenna: Analog Beamforming Antenna, Digital Beamforming Antenna, Hybrid Beamforming Antenna

2 Adaptive Array Antenna: Massive MIMO Antenna, Phased Array Antenna, Smart Antenna

What are the regional insights into the market?

North America held the position of being the largest region in the 5G antenna market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

